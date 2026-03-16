Tinubu’s Achievements’ll Speak For Him In 2027 –Umenzekwe

Chief Modestus Umenzekwe is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In this interview, he speaks on recent developments in the party and the 2027 elections. FELIX NWANERI reports

What is your take on the outcome of the APC state congresses that took place in the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory?

It is a normal thing for every political party to periodically, in line with the provisions of its constitution and the Electoral Act, to reorganise itself and inject new blood by changing officers. So, I must tell you that our great party, the APC is on track with ongoing congresses. Despite the number of people who are in the party, which makes it the largest party in Africa, and the various interests, the congresses are going on smoothly in all the 36 states and the FCT.

Everybody has left their personal interests to talk about the country. In some states, they did consensus, in others they did direct voting, but in all these, the exercise was rancor-free. And that is as a result of good leadership as reflected in the person of the President Bola Tinubu. Everybody is following his footprint because he shows the way. He knows how to handle some of these things.

His idea of Renewed Hope Agenda is playing out in all these things and we give God all the glory. We are not hearing about crisis. So, on that note, I congratulate our great party and the various elected state officials, and God willing, by the end of the month, we will do our national convention, and start getting ready for the 2027 general election.

The 2027 general election is around the corner, how is your party preparing for the polls?

Even though the President has not officially said he will contest, as a political party, we are getting ourselves ready and we are asking him to declare for a second term.

What would be the fate of the APC if the President declines to seek for re-election because it appears all member of the party have their hope heaped on him?

Until he says that, we will handle it.

Recently, the President signed an Executive Order mandating all monies coming from the petroleum sector to be paid into the Federation Account. Some people see this as the most decisive decision ever taken by a Nigerian president. What is your take on that

We are talking about the whole nation and you are talking about an entity like the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Ltd (NNPCL). The President is after what will benefit Nigerians. Whether there is a cabal or not, he is after good governance. He is after what will benefit the whole nation. Recall that I told you a long time ago that President Tinubu is not after second term; that it is his work that will speak for him.

Let’s forget about the fear of losing in 2027 because the opposition is not even in existence

When he removed the subsidy of fuel; people were talking all manner of things, the opposition capitalized on that and kept on deceiving people but he ignored those things. Members of the opposition knew that they were out to distract him but he refused to be distracted. When insecurity became a problem, the United States government made a statement, and the man was clever enough not to join issues with them.

Today, he is partnering with America and they are getting it better than before. So, if he is so much interested in a second term, he won’t be taking all these tough decisions because there would be the fear that the opposition may use them against him. So, let’s forget about the fear of losing in 2027 because the opposition is not in existence.

How would you rate governance in Lagos State under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who is in his second term?

Good governance is not by age, it is by intelligence, knowing where you are going to, how you are going to reach there and what you are going to deliver. I must tell you that Lagos is blessed more than any other states in Nigeria. The state has continued to have very sound governors, and the credit should go to the Governance Advisory Council (GAC).

Members of the council don’t joke with good governance and that is why Lagos is moving forward. Governor Sanwo-Olu must not get everything right but considering his age, and the population in Lagos and the pressure he is facing every day, the young man has done very well. I started giving SanwoOlu credit at the time he contained the EndSARS protest in 2020. I pitied the governor at that time.

The EndSARS protest was something else. I always wondered then about how the governor was going to surmount it. But just like when Babatunde Fashola, contained Ebola, Sanwo-Olu did it. As governor, Sanwo-Olu has achieved a lot. He is focused on infrastructural development, security and continuity of governance.

In the area of infrastructural development, the governor has demonstrated great passion for projects, especially as he continued with major projects such as the Pen Cinema flyover, the Badagry road project, and the Eko Atlantic City project.

I must praise the governor for not abandoning these projects initiated by previous administrations, ensuring a seamless continuation of development and improving security in the state, which ensured that residents sleep with their two eyes closed. Of course, in the area of welfare of workers, you will see that there is improvement in welfare package for civil servants. Salaries of workers are paid as and when due. Collaboration between the Lagos State government and the Federal Government has resulted in rapid infrastructure development.

So, I commend the governor for focusing on critical, peopleoriented development as Lagosians can see. Lagos has been very peaceful, businesses are going very well, new roads are being built, new bridges are being built. Lagos is noted for gridlock, but he has been able to build new roads, especially inner roads that offer arteries to free the major roads from gridlock. Although there are still pockets of crimes, Lagos is relatively peaceful. With security, people can plan and move freely. He has done very well. Lagos is always blessed with good and quality governors. There is development due to the critical thinking by the governor and his team.

The Sanwo-Olu administration is also focused on what he called “THEMES” agenda, delivering major infrastructure, transportation and social projects. THEMES is an acronym for the Lagos State government’s development agenda, representing Traffic Management and Transportation, Health and Environment, Education and Technology, making Lagos a 21st Century Economy, Entertainment and Tourism, and Security and Governance. It acts as the strategic roadmap for Lagos State’s growth, infrastructure, and policy.

The governor launched the Blue and Red rail lines, constructing the Lekki Deep Sea Port, building the Imota Rice Mill, improving healthcare with new hospitals, upgrading schools via EKOEXCEL, and rehabilitating numerous roads, from Oyinbo, Yaba, Ikeja along, Suru/Alaba to Second Rainbow. His rail project is second to none in the African continent, which is not a surprise anyway, he is superintending over the sixth largest economy in Africa. It is a no mean feat.

What is your plan for the party ahead of the 2027 elections?

I will mobilize my people to vote for the APC candidates into power come 2027, from top to bottom, so let the Governance Advisory Council give us the best as they have been giving us. I am not even afraid for Lagos because any person they select as the governorship candidate, I will mobilize my people as usual to vote him into power.

What is your message to Nigerians as the clock ticks towards the general election?

My advice is that they should vote for the right candidates and the right party, and the right party is the APC. In every state of the federation, particularly Lagos, we have people, who have what it takes to deliver dividends of democracy to Nigerians.