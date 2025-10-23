Tinubu’s Achievements In Education Will Be Showcase In 20-Day – Wike

Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on Thursday, said the nation’s capital will spend 20 days showcasing the achievements of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration in the education sector.

Wike, a former Governor of Rivers State, made this known during the commissioning of the newly provided engineering infrastructure in Wuye District, Abuja.

According to the Minister, the initiative is aimed at showing Nigerians, especially critics on social media, the level of development achieved under President Tinubu’s leadership.

He explained that President Tinubu’s administration is not only focused on road and infrastructure development in the FCT but also on making significant progress in improving education.

Wike further stated that after the 20 days of flagging off and commissioning projects, there would be a short break before the focus shifts fully to education.

He said, “We will take 20 days to show Nigerians, to show social media presidents what we have done in the education sector. So we are not going to rush. We are going to shock them with what we have done in the education sector.

“President Tinubu’s administration is not only concentrating on infrastructure in the FCT, in terms of roads and bridges, but also on improving the education sector.

“I have told the Chief of Staff that we are going to end our flag-off and commissioning, at least for now. Twenty days is not two days, so we will take a rest and come back to concentrate on education.”