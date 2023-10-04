Tinubu’s Academic Records: ‘You’re Not Qualified To Run If You Present Forged Certificate’ – Kalu

Following the release of President Bola Tinubu’s academic records by the Chicago States University (CSU), a Nigerian lawyer, Kalu Kalu has said that once a political party candidate submits a fake document to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), that candidate is ineligible to run for a political office.

Kalu made this known while addressing the subject of certificate fraud during the electoral process under the Nigerian Constitution.

Kalu in an interview on Channels TV said a contestant can challenge the outcome of any election where someone with a forged certificate is declared the winner.

READ ALSO:

According to him, “By the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, precisely Section 137, 1J, once you present a forged certificate to INEC, you’re not qualified to run. That is the highest law we have in Nigeria.

“And after that, we now have the Electoral Act 2022; by Section 134 of that act, a contestant of an election can challenge the outcome of that election on several grounds, and one of the grounds is qualification, which the 1999 constitution has already provided that once you present a forged certificate to INEC, that is, the electoral umpire, you’re not qualified to run.

“And by the document submitted to INEC by Tinubu, which we have certified, Tinubu Presented his purported Chicago State University certificate that was issued to him in 1979, it has generated a lot of controversy.

“Atiku Abubakar went to the US and approached the US court for discoveries to find out whether the purported certificate is genuine or not, whether it was issued by the school or not.”

When asked if the findings showed that Tinubu attended the institution Kalu said, “It has not been confirmed, even during proceedings the lawyer to the school was asked would confirm the authenticity of the document Tinubu presented to INEC, he said the school could not authenticate that certificate.”

He added that the certificates released to Atiku by the US court did not comply with the one submitted by Tinubu.