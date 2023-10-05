Tinubu’s Academic Records: Atiku’s Full Speech At Press Conference

Here is the full speech of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party candidate (PDP) at the World Press conference on Thursday in Abuja.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the news conference took place at the Shehu Musa Yar’adua Auditorium Wuss 2, Abuja.

Atiku’s full statement reads, “Distinguished Members of the Press and compatriots of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I believe it is crucial to talk about and report to you on today’s issues because they will define the future of legitimate leadership and electoral administration in our nation.

“Political leadership and engaged citizenship are more important because they enable us to jointly create a nation that benefits all citizens.

“Our nation is larger than any of us, and its position in the globe has an impact on everyone’s future who comes from or lives in it. As leaders, it is our duty to advance the well-being of all our people and of the country

“For this purpose, my generation worked hard to return the soldiers to the barracks and to defend the right of the people to elect and establish for ourselves a legitimate government. Our elections are established and governed by law and founded on the constitution from which leadership and government in Nigeria alone derive their legitimacy.

“The people look up to us as leaders to respect these rules and, where necessary, to defend them. This is what brings us here.

“Today, we are called upon again as a people to uphold and defend the ground rules of elective government in our country. The constitution prescribes the requirements for those who seek the highest elective office in the land.

“It should not take months or, indeed, decades, for the institutions concerned to be able to do their work in establishing the credibility of any certificates presented by candidates for public office.

“We undertook this journey at great cost and for important reasons. The ground rules for legitimate governance in our country need to be upheld, and the reputation of our country is at stake. That affects everyone, Nigerians everywhere.

“I am a Democrat by conviction and a citizen of a country that I love. The issues at stake in this case require us once more to re-dedicate ourselves to both the country and our constitution.

“Now, we entrust these facts to us all as citizens and as leaders of the institutions charged with interpreting our constitution. I should thank the lawyers both in Nigeria and in the United States, who have assisted us in bringing clarity and definitive answers to these issues that appear to have defied our institutions for nearly a quarter of a century.

“I also want to extend my gratitude to Nigerian citizens and friends of Nigeria both within and beyond the shores of our country for their patience as we have sought to find the facts and establish the truth.

“I wish to pay tribute to the late human rights activist, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, SAN, who inspired us on this path of discovery. Now, he can truly rest in peace in the assurance that what he started about 23 years ago has come to fruition. Gani’s vindication today gives credence to the saying that no matter how fast a lie runs, the truth will someday overtake it

“Former American President Thomas Jefferson once said, “If I had to choose between government without newspapers, and newspapers without government, I wouldn’t hesitate to choose the latter”. From exposing the Watergate scandal and unravelling the dubious certificates of politicians, journalists have maintained eternal vigilance by bridging the gap and stepping in when other arms of government failed.