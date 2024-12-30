Tinubu’s 2025 Budget’ll Address Economic Challenges –Ex-Minister

Share

Ex-Minister of State for Transportation Ademola Adegoroye has expressed confidence that President Bola Tinubu’s 2025 budget will address the severe economic challenges facing the country.

Speaking at the Akure branch of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) end-ofthe-year dinner sponsored by him, he said there are positive indicators that the economic situation will be better in 2025.

Tinubu has submitted the 2025 budget proposals of N49.7 trillion to the National Assembly for approval.

Adegoroye said the budget proposals, especially the security and infrastructural development, are ambitious and require the government to take bold steps to achieve the set targets.

He said Tinubu’s assurances that the security challenges would be reduced to the barest minimum would encourage investors.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chief assured the lawyers of his support for the activities of the branch in the ongoing legal year.

Adegoroye, who said his father was a lawyer but could not mentor him after he graduated from Law School, urged young lawyers to learn from their seniors to enrich their practice.

The NBA branch football team was officially launched by the former minister. He volunteered to sponsor the team, which recently defeated the NBA Ikeja branch team in a just concluded competition in Lagos.

