Tinubu’s 2025 Budget Presentation Postponed To Wednesday

The anticipated 2025 ₦47.9 trillion budget presentation by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the 10th National Assembly has been rescheduled.

The budget presentation scheduled for Tuesday, December 17, 2024, will now take place on Wednesday, December 18, 2024.

The postponement was announced by the officials of the National Assembly, citing the need to finalize preparatory arrangements for the joint session where the budget will be unveiled.

The 2025 Appropriation Bill, tagged the “Budget of Economic Renewal,” is expected to emphasize key reforms in infrastructure development, healthcare, education, and economic stabilization, as Nigeria continues its journey toward fiscal sustainability.

President Tinubu’s ₦47.9 trillion proposal represents one of the most ambitious federal budgets in Nigeria’s history.

This aligns with his administration’s commitment to economic growth and diversification.

This budget seeks to address critical sectors, including power generation, transportation, and social welfare while implementing ongoing fiscal reforms.

The presentation will be made during a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives at the National Assembly complex in Abuja, marking President Tinubu’s second budget since assuming office in May 2023.

