Tinubu’s $100,000 Promise To S’Falcons Still On Track – Olopade

Director-General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Bukola Olopade has assured that the $100,000 reward promised by President Bola Tinubu to each member of the Super Falcons for winning the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) will be fully delivered.

It would be recalled that on July 26, Nigeria’s Super Falcons clinched their 10th WAFCON title in Morocco, prompting Tinubu to announce a series of rewards including $100,000 in naira equivalent for each of the 24 players, $50,000 for each member of the technical crew, three-bedroom apartments in Abuja, and the conferment of the national honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON).

However, the team’s captain, Rasheedat Ajibade recently stated that none of these promises, including match bonuses, had been fulfilled.

She described the payments as “a work in progress,” claiming the players “have not received anything yet.”

Responding to these claims during an interview with Arise TV on Friday, Olopade said all tournament bonuses have been paid, except for “one or two” players whose bank accounts have issues with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

On Tinubu’s pledges, the NSC DG maintained they will be honoured in full:

“On the promise Mr President made, we need to stop playing politics and games with everything, it will be paid. We are in a government that fulfils promises,” Olopade said.

He further disclosed that preparations for delivering the Abuja apartments are underway, with discussions ongoing between the Ministry of Housing and the Renewed Hope Homes initiative.

Olopade reaffirmed the government’s commitment to athlete welfare, saying:

“When we tell athletes ‘A’ will be given, they get ‘A’. We don’t play games with their remuneration or competitions. We are quick to say this is what we can do, go out and make the country proud.”

The NSC has assured that both financial and non-financial rewards will reach the Super Falcons “in record time,” reinforcing the administration’s pledge to prioritise sports development and athlete motivation.