Tinubu’s 100 Days Sorrowful, Shocking, Tortuous – LP, ACF, MASSOB, Others

Many Nigerians have been lamenting the hardship witnessed in the first 100 days of the Bola Tinubu administration, saying that the past three months had been of extreme torture and hardship, especially for those in the lower rung of the economy.

Though there were those who feel that the pain being experienced is a temporary adversity that would lead to economic prosperity, the majority of respondents were of the view that there is an urgent need to mitigate the hardship. Describing the first 100 days of President Tinubu as a humanitarian disaster, the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) called on the African Union (AU), Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the United Nations (UN) to send relief materials to Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement issued by the National Leader of the group, Comrade Uchenna Madu, who argued that the Tinubu administration has inflicted more hardship and poverty on Nigeria than any other administration in recent history. He said: “Not even former president Muhammadu Buhari, who sleep-walked through his tenures inflict- ed as much harm on the people in such a short time.

Assessing Tinubu by his first 100 days in office, it will be easy to conclude that his administration is beginning to show similar signs like Buhari. “There is no remedy to what they have done to the institutions of state but they must know that not even the Supreme Court can confer legitimacy against the will of a people.

Today, extreme poverty walks on all fours, insecurity has become a way of life. On its part, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) described the first 100 days of Tinubu administration as shocking for the impact his policies have had on the citizens of the country.

Muhammad-Baba, a Professor of Sociology and Dean Faculty of Social and Management Sciences Federal University Birnin-Kebbi, told Saturday Telegraph that the president should also be commended for being visible and talking to Nigerians when the need arises. He said: “Tinubu has also been bold and ready to take decisions when the need arises, this is very good, but what we are asking is for this boldness to be seen on how his policies impact on the people.”

Muhammad-Baba said: “Tinubu’s first hundred days has been very impactful in terms of the dramatic effect on the socio-economic lives of Nigerians. Everyone will talk about the hike in the petroleum product because of the subsidy removal which has been very dramatic since fuel rose to over N600 naira.

“The economic policy, the merger of the foreign exchange market, with the free floating of the Naira. The impact of the two policies on the economy, because every Nigerian one way or the other uses petrol every day. Whether as a farmer riding a motorcycle to the farm or taking goods to the market or a civil servant going to work, so everyone has been impacted by the policies.

“We used to think that when the subsidy is withdrawn, only the middle class will suffer, but as it turns out it is not only the middle class. It is like what Americans would say when something is on the ceiling fan, it drops on everybody around. “Until the calm comes into our lives, honestly the first one hundred days of the Tinubu administration had been the most shocking in the lives of Nigerians.

Everyone wishes the president well, everyone wishes that the policies succeed, if not because of anything, but because it will impact on our lives. So, nobody will wish him evil because it will be like wishing evil on yourself.” The ACF spokesman however said: “some of us think that some of the impactful policies have not been well thought out, there was no plan to cushion the effect on the people.

Like the N5 Billion palliative to states, it is anti-people. It is like waking up from sleep one day and saying I will give N5 billion, and you went to the village and said, okay all of you will have N10,000 from me. There was no assessment of needs. “Households are not the same, some have three, four wives, others one wife, others no wife, so it is not enough to give the same.

They did it without thinking. “The minister said parts of the money have been released, some of the governors are trying, like Borno, but others, if there is no monitoring, it will be cornered by politicians and their cronies and the purpose will be defeated. “There should have been more thinking and strategic planning. That is what we thought about Tinubu before coming to power but this past one-hundred days had been like an anticlimax.”

Painful, Tortuous, Tough Experience -LP, IYC

The Labour Party (LP) said Tinubu’s 100 days in office had been a painful and tortuous experience for Nigerians because the government had been churning out anti-people’s policies, while adding that the situation has made life difficult for the people.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Obiora Ifoh, told Saturday Telegraph that many students might not be returning to school at the resumption of next academic season this September, due to hike in school fees. According to him: “The purchasing power has gone down; unemployment has risen with more Nigerians losing their jobs.

The hike in the tuition of tertiary education has convoluted the system, with students being tear-gassed and university gates shut against them. “The tuition hike is even worse in the primary and secondary schools with many of our students likely to stay out of school.

Workers’ salary has remained stagnant and parents can’t perform their obligations to their wards.” Ifoh equally decried the worsening economic situation in the country, noting that Nigeria’s inflation rate has now risen 24.08 percent, the worst in our history.” The LP spokesperson stated that the government’s economic policies are making things difficult for Nigerians, saying it appears that they have lost control of the radar.

“Nothing good can come out of this government because they can’t give what they don’t have. I sincerely empathise with Nigerians and call for their patience, hoping that the Labour Party will surmount the legal hurdles it encountered at the tribunal. A new Nigeria is still possible!” In the same vein, the Ijaw Youth Council said Tinubu’s 100 days in office had been a tough and eventful period for Nigerians.

Speaking through its President, Jonathan Lokpobiri, the IYC said Tinubu’s 100 days had been tough. “I must tell you; it had been tough, it is just because Nigerians are resilient peo- ple otherwise, it is enough to send a lot of people into suicide because many people’s salaries didn’t go up but have to deal with a spiral increase in prices of mar- ket commodities all across.

“You can image a civil servant whose salary is N50,000 as the case may be and he has a family of about four children and a wife, just imagine how the fifty thousand can feed that family and there is a dangerous spike in electricity as well and all of these, there is no cushion from the government to support families.

“Vehicle tanks you could ordinarily fill with about N18,000 is now within the neighbourhood of N65000. So, you can imagine the burden on Nigerians at the moment. What of the poor who are unemployed who practically depend on some artisan works, bricklaying and into all these menial jobs whose daily income is N1,500 and of course families will eat daily. “I must tell you that it has been an unimaginable experience in the lives of these people.

So, it’s been hell for people. How do these palliatives get to real people who need it? Now you give N5billion to the state governors whose states already are being impoverished by their own actions and then the only palliative that is extended to Nigerians is given to the governors to use for their own official vehicles. How does it translate to helping the poor?

Blame Buhari

Lokpobiri continued: “I’m a hopeful man. I’m not an acute pessimist, I’m an optimist. Nigerians will always brace up; we are the most enduring people on earth as far I’m concerned. And of course, we know that these ills didn’t start with Tinubu. “Nigerians will also pardon him for the mess he has met.

Buhari’s government took it to the worst in terms of hardening the lives of Nigerians. His campaign slogan was the next level and he took the impoverishment of Nigerians to the next level. “He promised 100 million Nigerians to be taken out of poverty and about hundred million people would be taken into poverty under Buhari but our challenges should make us become stronger, more determined and willing to learn from the mistakes of the past.

“However, there are also moments to reflect from where we are coming from and in doing so, we can also admit that they are hopes of a new beginning for a new Nigeria. The actions decisively taken by the government of the day has undoubtedly had a dangerous economic hardship on the lives of ordinary Nigerians.

“When economies are laid only on the shoulders of official government activities, it doesn’t result in the prosperity of a people. But when the private individuals, both the middle class and more especially within the middle class participate actively in economic activities through productive economic activities, the economy will gradually find a balance and reverse itself.

Tomorrow Would Be Better, Says AYCF

Having a contrary sub- mission, the National President of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) Alhaji Yerima Shettima said Tinubu’s policies will make tomorrow better, asking Nigerians to give the president time for his policies to gain ground.

He also commended the President for being visible and talking to the people, saying this is a departure from the past. “He has also shown that he could take bold steps and actions that are needed and can talk to the people, acknowledge their pains and suffering. This is a soothing balm to the people. Unlike where a leader is aloof and indifferent, it is depressing. In his 100 days, Tinubu has shown that he can be responsive and visible, which is very good.”

Shettima said there is really nothing to complain about in the first hundred days, “because we are at a point where measures must be taken, and the measures must be hard for us to get it right. “The truth of the matter is that fuel subsidies are what everyone is talking about, for any government to do anything good. There must be pains at the beginning. This was what we expected the previous administration to have done before now.

For me it is a sacrifice that all of us have to make those in power and those outside. “We cannot be doing the same thing and expect a different result, we need a new order and that is what I believe the Tinubu government is doing. He is a progressive Democrat, he does not believe in pretending, we have to do it right and get it right, so for me he has done well in his first one hundred days.

What he has done so far is a clear indication that tomorrow will be better than today.” On palliatives, he said: “you don’t expect the arrangement to be perfect, but there is a semblance of seriousness on the part of the government. Recently, we see that they are giving out the palliatives and the EFCC is monitoring the situation. The DSS arrested some people a few days ago, among them a top government official.

It is a clear indication that the palliatives are out and the government is monitoring what is happening. After a few months if we don’t see any impact then we can complain.”

One Hundred Days of Suffering and Crying

The Publicity Secretary of Ijaw National Congress (INC), Ezone- bi Oyakemeagbegha, in his own assessment said it has been so difficult and had impacted negatively from Tinubu’s first day in office. “From day one they said the fuel subsidy had been removed, it had been difficult.

If I were Mr president, I would have tried to understand what fuel subsidy issues are before removing it. “From even what we heard; it was paid till June. Some people may have been preparing for June, but it had a very negative impact on the citizens. From day one it was a hardship and now that they are talking about palliatives, they have saved billions of naira. “And we are talking about the poorest of the poor, how can you identify them?

Are you going to Imo State to look at the poorest of the poor? Are you going to Bayelsa to look at them? What are the measuring instruments to determine that? Palliatives are being sent to states, what impact has it made? Nothing. How are you sure that these palliatives have been sent? We are not sure and what is the issue on ground?

“The major issue is transportation. Of course, transport fares have tripled and it affects every other sector. If you are saying that the fuel subsidy was a scam, you will identify those who are involved and get them arrested. That is not an excuse. “What of the refineries that we have, how much does it take to make these come alive? No feasibility study, the next thing you said is that by this December, the refinery will work.

That had been the assurance in the past 10 years and nothing has happened and you said you want to share bags of rice. How many bags can somebody feed on and for how long? “These past 100 days had been weeping; we have been tortured. The middle class had been completely eliminated. You have a car; you can’t eve drive your car. I see these 100 days of ordinary mere promises. One hundred days of suffering and crying. There is no hope for the ordinary mam now.

‘Address Effects of Harsh Policies’

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) however urged Tinubu to put in place a competent team that would address the effects of the various harsh economic policies of the government since inception in May, 29. Speaking with our correspondent, the Spokesman of NEF; Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed maintained that though it was early to assess the government, it had taken what he termed ‘radical de- cisions’ that would address the numerous problems plaguing the country.

While describing the tradition as the ‘Nigerian’ thing, the former top civil servant believed that the problems associated with the economic decisions would only be mitigated if capable and competent Nigerians are assembled by the government.

On the group’s assessment of the steps taken so far, Baba-Ahmed said: “I can say that Tinubu’s first 100 days have been marked by tremendous changes in the standard of living of people occasioned by some of the pol- icies the government had taken and I think it is a fair question to ask.

“I think President Tinubu led administration has come in with some very radical policies, particularly in terms of the removal of payment of subsidy on petroleum products and the floating of the Naira and one or two others.” The NEF spokesman further stated that; “Life was more difficult under Buhari and the task now is to see how these harsh policies could be converted to positive impacts after the first 100 days in office.

“What we can say is that hopefully, the government is now set to work to look at the effects of its policies from the beginning.” The Northern elders also admonished the current government to pay attention to issues of governance as they relate to all the economic policies it has put in place to mitigate the harsh effects of his policies as they relate to the livelihood of all Nigerians.

Expressing his optimism, the group stated that the lessons to be learnt with regards to the first 100 days in office are that they would be pointers to what would happen later. “I am hoping that President Tinubu would assemble compe- tent and quality people, thinking people and hardworking people who would help him to turn this country around.”