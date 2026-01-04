Tinubunomics Not Promise Of Instant Abundance – Taminu Tells Critics

The Director-General of the Budget Office of the Federation, Mr Taminu Yakubu, has clarified that revenues accruing to the Federation Account following reforms under the President Bola Tinubu administration, popularly referred to as Tinubunomics were never a promise of instant financial abundance, as some critics have suggested.

In a statement made available to journalists on Sunday, Taminu described the economic calculations circulating in some quarters as “arithmetic illusions,” warning against the misrepresentation of public finance figures.

“Tinubunomics was never a promise of instant abundance,” he said. “It is a macro-fiscal reset undertaken within hard constraints: inherited debt service obligations, foreign-exchange realism, security spending, legacy arrears, and competing constitutional responsibilities.”

According to him, the reforms are structural in nature, aimed at restoring price signals, strengthening revenue administration, rebuilding credibility, and repricing the public balance sheet while protecting the most vulnerable Nigerians.

“Those who insist on treating national finance as a household ledger will always find scandal where none exists. But accountability does not begin with social media addiction; it starts with audit logic,” he said.

Taminu explained that the appropriate way to assess government performance is to examine federally retained revenue, clearly separate it from financing, track expenditure across debt service, personnel, capital projects, and transfers, and then evaluate outputs such as roads built, power delivered, rail lines extended, and schools and health facilities rehabilitated.

“Anything else is not scrutiny; it is theatre. And no amount of theatrical arithmetic can substitute for fiscal discipline,” he added.

He noted that a major flaw in current economic debates is the casual assembly and circulation of huge figures without proper context.

“Tax collections are added to oil receipts; oil receipts are added again under customs or so-called ‘subsidy savings’; borrowing is treated as income; and the resulting total is presented as evidence of incompetence or theft. This is not economic analysis. It is an arithmetic illusion,” he said.

Taminu stressed that many critiques of Tinubunomics fail to distinguish between revenue, cash, and financing, as well as between federation-wide collections and federal budgetary resources.

“These distinctions are not technicalities; they are the foundation of public finance. Revenue is not the same as cash available to the Federal Government. Borrowing is not income; it is financing that creates future obligations. Federation receipts are not equivalent to what the Federal Government can spend,” he explained.

He outlined what he described as a recurring pattern in viral critiques: aggregate tax collections are cited, oil revenues are added without clarity on whether figures are gross or net, customs receipts are layered on—sometimes already embedded in non-oil revenue totals—while borrowing is treated as free money. Subsidy “savings” are then added, as if ending underpricing creates an immediate pool of idle cash.

“The result is a dramatic headline figure—₦150 trillion, ₦170 trillion, ₦180 trillion—followed by the question: ‘Where did the money go?’ The answer is simple: much of it never existed in the form being implied,” he said.

On fuel subsidy reform, Taminu explained that ending subsidies does not instantly generate discretionary cash but rather closes fiscal leakages previously manifested through arrears, opaque netting, and quasi-fiscal obligations.

“The benefits appear gradually through reduced deficit pressure, improved budgeting discipline, and targeted support, not through a sudden pile of spendable ‘savings’,” he noted.

He added that increases in Nigeria’s debt stock in naira terms are also frequently misunderstood, pointing out that a significant portion reflects exchange-rate adjustments rather than fresh borrowing.