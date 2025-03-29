Tinubu’ll win re-election despite gang-up by opponents, says Adesiyan

Share

A former Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Jelili Adesiyan, is also a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, he talked about the state of the nation as well as trends in his home state of Osun. Excerpts:

How would you assess the current President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government which is fast approaching its second term of office?

As you all know, the current government started on a difficult note because of the happenings of the past, and it takes a courageous leader to take the bulls by the horns. When he rolled out his policies, even during the electioneering campaign, he said he was going to do a lot of things to shape the economy of Nigeria and the perception of the people both home and abroad. He told us publicly that it was going to be a tough decision, but at the end of the day, there would be light at the end of the tunnel. When he was saying this, his thinking was on the premise that there is no gain without pain. These policies were going to be painful. The decision is going to be very, very tough and that if we don’t do it, Nigeria will collapse. He said we might go to the street to protest, notwithstanding what he considered best for the citizenry of Nigeria. And that was exactly what he did. He stopped the oil subsidies. We had people within the polity spending away our commonwealth. Yes, it affected the masses. But at the end of the day, we are now seeing the dividends of that difficult decision. Today, we even started at almost N1,400 to N1,500 per litre. But because of his policies, his competence, today we are buying at about N850, which has become part of our system. And the resultant effect is the development of infrastructure in most states of the federation. So, I think we are getting to it. The Federal Government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been working to recreate the economy and to give us a new lease of life. So, it might be difficult. It’s still very difficult. But we thank God that we are running, we are managing. He has intervened because of the stoppage of the payment of oil subsidies. He has intervened in our infrastructural development. You see many roads being constructed now. You see the coastal road from Lagos to Calabar, which is unprecedented in the history of this country. So, every segment has been touched. I think we have to reflect deeply. I don’t want to put sentiment into this. We are on course.

But these policies are impacting negatively on the people…

The people of this country are now realising that if you can be patient with this government, we’ll get there anytime soon.

Your sense of optimism is in sharp contrast to what the opposition is saying, that the government is not carrying out its policy with a human face. What would be your take on that?

Well, you know, when we talk of opposition, the work of the opposition is to be critical of the government. They are doing their duty under a very friendly, democratic atmosphere. But if it is criticism that is constructive, no problem. But the opposition came out with the belief that they will not see anything good in this government. And they have not been able to see that and assess publicly the gains that this government is introducing.

President Tinubu wanted to become president, and he has become the president, if he knows that what he is doing is not for the betterment of the society and stands along with the opposition, he will do that knowing full well that he has another chance to run for another election in 2027. But that is the consequence, because what he is doing is for the good of the society. So who are the oppositions? The opposition normally has to be critical of the government and give us constructive criticism. In terms of criticism, are they constructive? Are they making an alternative suggestion when, you know, when they believe that the policy is pinching the masses? They are not. And I don’t pray that they bring us back to the whole era where they get into government and siphon the money. So people lost activity. They have done it in the past. I want to say categorically that I saw a lot of things when I served as the Minister of Police Affairs but go and see my record. I’ve never been questioned for once, for once, for anything. Because I am not like them; I’m not like them. I always think of where I’m coming from. My brother, if you see what happened in the past, you’ll be sorry for this country. Wow! You’ll be sorry for this country.

From the way you’re talking, sir, you are very optimistic and confident that the president will get a second term of office?

(Cuts in) By the grace of God, he will. Because the masses know what he’s doing for the country. If we all come out and vote for him again, no matter the enormity of the gang up against him by the opposition that is currently going on. You need to ask former President (Olusegun) Obasanjo who is complaining now what he did for the South West when he was there? Can you point to anything he did for us? Shortly after he left government, his tire punctured on Lagos-Ibadan Express Way. We were just laughing at him, because what we saw was like a movie when I was just passing by when I saw them changing his tire. Is that the type of people that will now call us out and say they don’t want Tinubu? If we don’t want Tinubu, it’s a personal problem between the two of them. And many of our leaders in the past are in the same league. I don’t know Tinubu, who does this, other than we were together in NADECO in those periods. I’m not close to him. But we saw what he did in Lagos. And whether you like it or not, he’s replicating it in Nigeria. No matter whose horse is gored, he will continue to do his best for this country. And we will support him. 2027 is a foregone conclusion. It’s a foregone conclusion. He has done very well, and he continues to do very well. And I believe that he’s addressing the problems of power supply. And he has told us and promised us that by 2027, if there is no improvement in our power sector, we should not vote for him.

You talked about gang-up, are you describing this coalition of opposition coming together as a gang-up against Tinubu and why do you say so?

You know that ganging up has several dimensions and patterns. If you gang-up to take power and put the right person there, I won’t have issues with that like when they formed the APC, it was a gang-up against former President Goodluck Jonathan. And they were able to go with it. And they didn’t make noise about it. They were doing it silently. They were putting it out with manifestos. These types of people that are ganging up, they are rogues.

I’m telling you, because they were the ones that put us into where we are today. They are the ones that put us into where we are today. They are just ganging up. But we must stop, you know, because the masses have now seen it. If we can sustain what we have achieved since the coming of this government, and we have to make sure that it’s sustainable, we would go a long way in reworking the country but what I am saying essentially is that four years is not enough to change the bastardisation of Nigeria that they have done in the past. Four years will not be enough. Even next year, I’m afraid that even next year, this year is not taking all our game, our goal. They are all known characters. Why can’t they bring the youth and say, the youth come together and let us change the system and follow the thing. That is the same old wine, trying to put it in another new bottle. But we know it’s the old wine now. So, we are not part of it. We are so sure that the APC will get more than what we got in 2023. So, I can assure you, we are sleeping with our eyes closed, dreaming for the country.

Okay, let’s now come to Osun State where you come from, how would you appraise the Ademola Adeleke-led government of the state?

You know, Ademola Adeleke, I don’t want to talk about him because I know him. I was in the cabinet of his late brother. If the late brother were to be alive, maybe people like me would rally around him because he was a very, very intelligent and cool person who knew what he wanted to do. But for Ademola Adeleke, I don’t want to talk. You can see what is happening in Osun State where the state government cannot obey the rule of law.

You dismiss him as somebody who has underperformed…

I gave you an instance. The Court of Appeal gave judgment, he chose not to obey the Court of Appeal and instead glorified himself and went back to state High Court to upturn the judgment of the Court of Appeal When he had a window of opportunity to appeal to the highest court of the land, which is the Supreme Court. And that singular mistake led to the death of a score of people who had taken over and worked assiduously in their separate local governments. One local government chairman was shot and killed in the process and they were so malicious that after gunning him down, they axed him, and put acid on his corpse. Is that good for society? Is that a safe society? When the chief executive of a state refuses to obey a competent court, then the resultant effect is anarchy in the society. Danger will take over, and that is exactly what is happening in our state. Look at what is happening in Ilobu, where scores of people were killed, where they have leveled the old town, the ancient town of Ilobu. Was there no security report on his table? Look at how many people, innocently, that lost their lives. Pregnant women, small children, school children, they lost their lives.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

