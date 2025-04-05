Tinubu’ll Visit Area Councils To Celebrate 2nd Anniversary – Wike

Share

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, on Saturday disclosed that President Bola Tinubu is likely to visit some Area Councils within Abuja to identify with the rural residents and commission projects to celebrate his second anniversary in office.

Wike made this disclosure at Ushafa, Bwari Area Council, after inspecting some road projects in Ushafa and the Pai community in the Kwali Area Council.

He said the President has approved many infrastructural projects across the six Area Councils and would be glad to visit some of them to connect with the rural dwellers.

According to him, “We are going to work that out. At least, he should be able to visit one of the Area Councils and let the people see that, yes, this is the President.

“They will see that the President is not just concentrating or just commissioning projects in the city. He will also visit at least one or two Area Councils so that the people will be happy, knowing that this is their President.

“We can assure you that, at least, he will go to Gwagwalada, Kwali, and Bwari. Bwari is like a city, where you have the law school now. So, we are going to make sure that the President comes to identify with his people.”

The Minister also expressed satisfaction with the quality of work being done by the contractors handling projects at different locations.

“We are happy. Look at A2 to Pai, look at the one in Gwagwalada and Ushafa, and you can attest for yourself. These are quality jobs done by quality contractors. So, we are happy that we are keeping to standard.

“And that is what is important—not just giving out infrastructure, but giving out quality infrastructure that will make the people happy today. That will turn around the economy of these areas,” he added.

