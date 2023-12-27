Tinubu’ll soon clamp down on economic saboteurs —Bamidele

The Senate Majority Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, has alleged that some people are sabotaging President Bola Tinubu’s efforts to reinvigorate the economy. According to him, those involved have been identified and the government will soon arrest and prosecute them. Bamidele said this during an interaction with journalists in Iyin Ekiti on Christmas Day. He also said the National Assembly would pass the 2024 appropriations bill on December 30 to sustain the JanuaryDecember budget cycle. Bamidele said economic saboteurs are doing everything to keep the exchange rates high against the naira or trying to make the naira unavailable to the people. However, he said the government “will from next year go after economic saboteurs who are making life difficult and unbearable for Nigerians”. He added: “The Federal Government will charge, prosecute and punish them for their acts of economic sabotage. “All these will take place next year. In the long run, those who mopped up the naira and dollars from the markets will face the consequences of their actions. Those who mopped up the Dollars to keep commodity prices will definitely not escape justice. “Those who are speculating are also on the watch list of the Federal Government. At some points, the Federal Government will have to go after them.”

Bamidele the government would invest in agriculture and agro-allied industries. He said: “We are equally doing all we can to harness our solid minerals potential as much as what we derive from the sale of crude oil. We are determined to sustain the daily production of 1.7 million barrels.” He added: “To ensure the passage of the budget, we abridged time to make all ministries, departments and agencies appear before the joint sitting of all the relevant committees of both the Senate and House of Representatives. “This has already reduced the time for the budget defence process by half rather than appearing before the Senate first and House of Representatives later. The resolution has also removed the need for harmonisation. In essence, we have been able to save time. “We have also been sitting beyond our regular sitting days. We have sat on Saturdays. We may even sit on Sunday as we are approaching another year. We only gave ourselves three days to celebrate Christmas. “We are reconvening on December 29. Our hope and determination is to pass by December 30.”