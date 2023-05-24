Tinubu’ll Run Gender-Inclusive Govt – Nwagba

Given the complaints by your camp that your election was rigged, could we say it is a reflection of the 2023 general election?

Every election has its peculiarities hence it will be wrong for me to generalise the conduct of the 2023 general election. Members of my campaign council and I did conduct a post-election examination or analysis of my election. We observed there was intimidation of our local government area collation agents in some local governments and the people who did that did it for a purpose. However, I wouldn’t want to go into further de- tails about the conduct of the 2023 general election and the election results. I didn’t go to the tribunal to challenge the outcome of the election. Therefore, it is of no use for me to cry over spilt milk. Beyond that, there are candidates in the same election who are at the tribunal.

It will be subjudice to discuss a matter that’s already in court. The second part of your question is an indict- ment on the integrity of the electoral body. The In- dependent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has done its bit; the election has some flaws but even the bigger democracies have their own challenges. If you can remember, former U.S. President, Donald Trump, questioned the election that he lost to President Joe Biden. Therefore, it will be totally wrong to assume that all the candidates that emerged win- ners in the 2023 election won through rigging. For me, there was a great improvement in the conduct of the 2023 general election due to the deployment of the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System machine (BVAS). This is evident in the num- ber of influential and powerful politicians, who lost their elections, including governors and national and state Assembly members. The choice of the people prevailed in most cases, but not all.

Most Nigerians seem to be dissatisfied with the governance of your party, APC, under President Muhammadu Buhari. Do you think the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, can salvage the country?

In 2015, when President Buhari was elected into office, the expectations of Nigerians were very high, and based on that, many people are judging his performance based on the target they set for him and some of the promises made.

President Buhari may not have gotten it right in all indices, but in the area of infrastructure, he did very well. It is on record that Buhari’s administra- tion has invested more resources on infra- structure than any other administration since 1999, with visible projects in all the geopolitical zones. Just two weeks ago, the Special Adviser to the President on Media, Mr. Femi Adesina, said that some of the promises that people claimed that President Buhari made were not from him but rather from some pro-groups. According to him, the President heard some of those promises, while he was already in office. Late appointment of the cabinet and health challenges slowed down President Buhari’s performance. His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has a record of working with the best of hands in his cabinet. As a governor from 1999 to 2007 some of his cabinet members then are occupying one position or the other in Presi- dent Buhari’s administration. The Bola Tinubu I know is going to hit the ground running immediately and as usual, I trust he is going to select the best hands across the country for his cabinet. He is also known to run gender-inclusive governance. His deputy governor was a woman.

We are quite optimistic and strongly request that he bring in capable women, especially those that contested various elective positions and strongly supported his campaign into his government. He should employ affirmative action as a way of encouraging women in politics. Government is a continuum; it is expected that he builds on the achievements of President Bu- hari, and where the current administration didn’t perform as expected, he is expected to improve on them. My wish is that God will strengthen him and give him the enablement to carry on with the arduous task ahead.

There are moves to zone the Senate presidency away from the South-East. Are you worried about the move?

The National Working Committee (NWC) of our party after meeting with the President-elect resolved that the best option for choosing the principal officers, who will pilot the affairs at the National Assembly, is by consensus arrangement. I know that a lot of factors were considered before they arrived at the decision they took. While the South- East is yet to produce the president, the South-South is desirous too to produce a Senate president. As an Igbo person, I may have some level of sentiment for my geopolitical zone to get the number three position of the country, but as it stands, it is beyond an individual’s position. But, another important question is: will the Senators-elect heed this zoning arrangement of the APC?

I know there are some aggrieved APC Senators-elect. They need to be pacified before the inaugural sit- ting of the 10th National Assembly in the second week of June because the party wouldn’t want a repeat of what happened in 2015 when some aggrieved Senators-elect joined forces with the opposition to elect Senator Bukola Saraki as the Senate president and PDP’s Senator Ike Ekweremadu as his deputy against the preferred candidate of the party.

Most women lost their bid to go to the National Assembly; are you not worried about the low number of women that will be in both chambers?

The number of women, who won elections into the National Assembly is very discouraging. As a female politician, I am wor- ried because the figures keep dwindling. It will shock you to know that out of eight female senators in the 9th Senate, none of them will be returning to the 10th Senate. And out of 92 female senatorial candidates that contested the last election only three won their election. They are Ipalibo Harry of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP, Rivers West), Ireti Kingibe of La- bour Party (LP, Federal Capital Territoy) and Idiat Adebule of APC (Lagos West). Only 15 women out of 286 women that contested in the last House of Representatives election won their election. This is an im- provement to the number of female legislators in the 9th House of Representatives which was 13. In the 8th National Assembly, there were seven female senators and 22 female House of Representatives members. The number of female senatorial candidates in the 2019 elec- tion was 235 as against 92 in the last election.

In the House of Representatives election in 2019, 533 females won their parties tickets against 286 in the last election. Recall that in the 6th House of Representatives, a female, Patricia Etteh, was elected as the speaker. Though her tenure was short-lived, it is on re- cord that she was once a Speaker of the House of Representatives. We have had the likes of Senator Biodun Olujimi from Ekiti State as the Minority Leader of the 8th Senate, when Senator Godswill Akpabio resigned from that position having joined the ruling party. More shocking in all these is that no fe- male lawmaker was elected in Abia State both at the state and the national level. In fact, I was the last female lawmaker in the state House of Assembly and my tenure ended in June 2019.

At this rate, can you say that women have achieved 35 per cent affirmative action in elective and appointive positions?

The 35 per cent affirmative action is a Na- tional Gender Policy, which was formulated in Nigeria in 2006. The policy demands 35 per cent involvement of women in all governance processes. Despite the fact that in 2020 about nine Civil Society Organizations approached a Federal High Court to seek the implementa- tion of the 35 per cent appointment of women into public office, Justice Donatus Okorowo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, in his judgrment ordered the Federal Government to enforce the National Gender Policy by allot- ting 35 per cent of appointments in the public sector to women. So, as an answer to your question, one can rightly say that the 35 per cent affirma- tive action is perhaps seen as a mere policy statement. President Buhari has 44 cabinet ministers only seven of them are women; 35 per cent of 44 should be approximately 15. The situation is even worse in elective positions. In my state (Abia), there is no woman elected in any office in the last election. It was only APC amongst the three major political par- ties that gave a woman its governorship ticket (Adamawa State).

Women are not allowed to hold certain positions in the party hierarchy which ought not to be so. At present, there are many women who are chief executives of banks and some other multinationals in Nigeria and they are performing excellently well, standing tall on competence, but when it comes to elective and appointive positions, the issue of gender will come to play. Go to Rwanda where the majority of their parliamentarians are women and see for your- self how developed that country is despite the fact that they came out from a civil war in 1995. The achievement of the 35 per cent affirmative action will enable the country to perform better in so many areas. The President-elect, Tinubu, in the past entrusted women with some sensitive positions, I have the belief that he will correct this anomaly when he announces his cabinet ministers and other key appointments.

What do you think it will take to have women on the decision-making table?

There are many women in positions of authority both in the private and public sectors. What women are demanding is that they shouldn’t be denied posi- tions they are eminently qualified to occupy because of their gender. In school, there are no simpler ex- aminations meant for women and harder ones for men. In fact, God created women specially; they are created with the ability to multitask. Most women who are in positions of authority have less acquisi- tive tendencies, unlike their male counterparts. When Justice Aloma Mukhtar became the Chief Justice of Nigeria, she distinguished herself in that office.

The women have all it takes to occupy any office. Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is currently the Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and there are many Nigerian women occupying high offices in international organisations. So, if the opportunity to be the governor or president comes, Nigerian women will perform excellently. The education, exposure and experience are there for the Nigerian woman to occupy any office and perform excellently. We have the capacity, com- petence and credibility to lead on our merit. We do not need to be discriminated against, but we need to be seen as partners in nation-building.

Violence against women seems to have increased with innocent women sent to their early graves. What is your take on that?

Gender-based violence (GBV) is one phenom- enon that has refused to go away in Nigeria despite the increasing advocacy and protection of human rights all over the world. Violence against women in Nigeria includes intimate partner violence, domes- tic violence and physical violence. On a daily basis, women suffer one form of violence or the other. Most of these cases are not reported by the same women who are at the receiving end.

The under reportage of some of these cases is caused by illiteracy, lack of enlightenment and in some cases fear of being mocked, stigmatized or ex- communicated if their husbands get convicted. The case of the popular female Nigerian artist, Osinachi Nwachukwu, is still fresh in our memories. Up to 40 per cent of married women have suffered either sexual or physical violence, which has led to the early death of some of the victims. Men’s violence against women is the hallmark of a patriarchal society. Society gives men enormous control over women and many times the latter is seen as a mere property to be acquired by the former.

It is that feeling of control that men believe that they have over women that fuel some of their acts of violence. Every reasonable person needs to be worried about the increase in Gender Based Violence cases. More worrisome is the increase in workplace violence. Recently, a university lecturer at the Imo State University slapped a female student for not wearing a specified uniform to lecture. If an academic could use violence to discipline his student in the open, you could imagine what the wife is going through in his hands. Though the university management has suspended him, steps should be taken to forestall future occurrences. There’s a need to increase the advocacy/campaign against this ugly trend as this will enable the victims to report cases of violence against them without thinking of being stigmatized.

Do you think our laws are strong enough to stem the tide of violence against women? I think one of the factors affecting the campaign/ advocacy against gender-based violence in Nigeria is religious and cultural differences. There are some cultures that see it as a taboo for women to be heard and some religions condone child marriage, com- ing to the question of whether our laws are strong enough to stem the tide of violence against women. I will say yes. What we are lacking in the country are strong institutions. We have the laws, but in most cases, because we don’t have strong institutions the laws tend to respect certain people based on the position they occupy. As of December 2021, 30 out of 36 states have enacted laws prohibiting gender-based violence just like in other areas there are adequate laws, but the compliance level is what matters. What we need is for our institutions to be strong enough to the point that we don’t want the president or governors to determine the commensurate punishment for an offender who is highly placed in society.

What informed your decision to contest for the Senate after being in the House of Assembly?

The legislature is like an old wine, the older it gets, the better it becomes.

Having served in the House for eight years with a great record of performance by way of effective representation, lawmaking, oversight, and provision of ‘stomach infrastructure’ for my people, I felt I would do bet- ter by representation at the national level and in a national party, the APC. There, with my legisla- tive experience and contact, I would draw greater dividends of democracy to my people of Abia South Senatorial District and Abia State and address the underdevelopment that had bedevilled us. I also knew that as a woman I would do better because we show more commitment when given opportunities.

I was the only woman in the senato- rial contest, where we had the sitting governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu running for PDP, Senator Enyin- naya Abaribe who has been there for 16 years run- ning on the platform of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and another running for Labour Party. Having seen the level of underdevelopment, unemployment, infrastructural decay in Abia South and dividends attracted by APC members in other constituencies, I was sure I would do even better if given the opportunity under the platform, APC. The election was, however, marred by corrup- tion and was initially declared inconclusive having had over 30,000 votes from Obingwa, Aba South and North not cast. How the returning officer came back after less than three hours to announce APGA as the winner surprised all. Many are at the tribunal challenging this pronouncement, but I chose to have my peace and not bruise myself further having gone through turbulent primaries and so much stress of the election. Going to the tribunal would have still been a burden I would be left to bear.

He who fights and runs away live to fight another day, according to an adage.

Who do you blame for what went wrong considering the outcome of the election?

Before I deal with this, I must thank the party for the opportunity to fly their flag. It is a great hon- our to fly the flag of the ruling party of the biggest country in Africa, Nigeria. I thank all who were instrumental in this. Individuals like High Chief Ikechi Emenike, the APC gubernatorial candidate in Abia State, who stood by me to ensure my nomina- tion, deserve a big thank you. I am also thankful to Sir F. N. Nwosu, the APC National Welfare Secretary, who died in the course of the election, may his soul rest in perfect peace. It is, however, unfortunate that the internal crises in the party, sabotage and anti- party activities of some members and many leaders dwindled, if not marred, the fortunes of our party and candidates. Many party leaders and holders of big national appointments rather used the resources of the party and the nation to work against their own party, the APC. Many others, in spite of consultations and pleadings, refused to identify with our contestants. It was really a terrible experience, as I recall all that transpired. I worked hard as I am known to do, making the best of the mandate, campaigning in all nooks and crannies, with billboards and banners of myself, the President-elect and other candidates everywhere. I attended my personal rallies, those of the gu- bernatorial candidate and presidential candidate at Owerri, Abia and Abuja. Though we had the Obidi- ent wave in the South-East, I stood firm in promoting APC and all its candidates. If those leaders with great means and heavy national wealth had sup- ported us, our situation would definitely have been different in Abia. But in all, I can still beat my chest on what we were able to do and how we raised the APC stakes in the South-East.