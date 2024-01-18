Tinubu’ll Reward Your Support, Akinyemi Assures Artisans, Technicians

The Association of Nigeria Artisans and Technicians (ASNAT), the umbrella body of all professional and certified artisans and technicians in Nigeria, has assured its members that President Bola Tinubu will reward them for their loyalty and support to the President and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last presidential election. Speaking at a recent media parley in Lagos, the National Coordinator of ASNAT, Comrade Adeshina Akinyemi, who also served as the National Director of the Directorate of Artisans and Technicians, APC Presidential Campaign Council, established the fact that Tinubu’s policies and voyage of governance is using the right compass to navigate Nigeria out of her dwindling viruses.

He said: “Fuel subsidy has to end, either now, later, or in the future. Everyone knows that fuel subsidy was a saturated fraud! And, the President acted well when he stopped it immediately after he assumed office. “The single exchange rate formulated and introduced by President Tinubu has raised prospects of fiscal and external improvements in the country’s credit profile. Though the achievements of these policies might not have started to improve our lives and living, gradually, with patience, we will start gaining from them and enjoy the fruits of our patience. “Government policies don’t bring instant benefits; it takes time to plant, water, to sprout and bear fruits, most especially when things were very worst when this President took over the service of governance.”

Akinyemi further implored his 12.5 million members cut across 25 associations throughout the country to be patient with Tinubu and his young government. He said: “I know it is frustrating and disappointing when one’s expectations are not met at the time expected; but, our hopes should be kept alive and kicking. The Renewed Hope understanding of our members was that their dreams, aspirations, needs and goals would be achieved and realised immediately after President Tinubu was sworn in as the President.

“Some of us have worked with President Tinubu before when he was governor of Lagos State and still remember vividly how he developed and supported the artisans and technicians in Lagos State then, and we believe he will repeat the same and even do much better for us as President of the whole nation. “It was on the premise of that trust and confidence that made us design Operation 30:30, a strategic voting pattern adopted by all Nigerian artisans/technicians to mobilise 30 artisans/technicians per polling booth to vote for Tinubu, which was done across the entire 176,864 polling booths across the country.

That was where we got the 5.3 million votes promised and delivered to the President. “And, to our credit, we are the only directorate out of all the Directorates set up by the presidential campaign council that designed a pattern for our operations with a clear and sure expectant result. Even when there was no money from the PCC for logistics, we mobilised funds for the leadership to traverse every nook and cranny of the country to create awareness and imbued the projection of Operation 30:30 in our members across the country. Logistics in everything; money, materials, structures and supports were provided for our members across the entire country to help them carry out this assignment with ease.

“My comrades, please let us all calm down, be patient with the government and Mr. President. Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is a father who doesn’t forget his friends, supporters, and well-wishers. He is a man who recognises, appreciates, values, respects and rewards loyalties. I want to assure you that all our efforts and contributions as a group, as an Association and as a Directorate in the PCC towards the success of his election will not go in vain.” Speaking on some of the plans of President Tinubu for artisans and technicians, Akinyemi declared that “Mr President had promised to build the economy through the informal sector. Part of his reward plans for us is the recent partnership with the Bank of Industry (BOI) to unveil a N75 billion, nine per cent interest rate loan which will be made accessible to all Nigeria artisans/technicians and other entrepreneurs alike.

“Also is the N125 billion plan for MSME to ease this economic pain. We also have the Renewed Hope MSME program which is designed to provide interest and collateral-free loans to Artisans and others in the MSME categories. “There s also the Skill Up Artisans (SUPA) program which is designed to boost the competitiveness of Nigerian Artisans/Technicians in the global blue-collar workforce. This programme will provide opportunities for 14000 of our members to travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for work and retraining. “The CNG initiative of Tinubu’s administration is another big plan to reward our Auto Technicians members. This program plans to train one million of our Auto -Technician members in the act of conversion and installation of CNG systems in vehicles “Our bakers and caterers members will benefit massively from the N100 billion school feeding programme recently signed and approved by the President.

With all mentioned, it means and shows that this President has us in mind in his plans of governance. I am, therefore, very confident that he will surely do as he had promised. “My comrades, let us be steadfast and hopeful that this New Year will be a year of new beginning, prosperity, happiness, success, growth, and hope fulfillment for all Nigeria artisans and technicians.”