Tinubu’ll overcome this inherited failure

Nigeria, no doubt, is a country blessed with so many potentials in all fields of human endeavour. It is though, a work in progress in different spheres of human undertakings: from May 2015 to May 2023, Nigeria was governed by a leadership that was not guided by national vision and cohesion. It was a leadership that stiffled quality initiatives, hence productivity by acts of commission and omission.

The leadership of Nigeria under former President Muhammadu Buhari was one that allowed the free reign of corruption and financial malfeasance. If the reports of recoveries we are daily greeted with are anything to go by, it is understandable why Nigeria is presently on a free fall. From the Humanitarian Ministry to the former Accountant General, from EFCC to the Central Bank of Nigeria, it was a reign of conquistadorial acquisitors who plundered our resources right under the very eyes of former President Buhari. Among his many former ministers, only a handful of them have remained in the country, as majority have sought refuge in other countries to escape the wrath of anti-corruption agency and the law. Former President Buhari ran Nigeria with carelessness. For example, I doubt if he ever travelled on Nigerian roads during his eight solid years, to know the parlous state of the roads; a basic infrastructural need for prosperity. He depended on demonstrative illustrations of reports that were often cooked up in beautiful graphics for his appeal. Supervision was near zero, and his ability to rein in his un- derperforming ministers was sluggish.

Former President Buhari was a typical example of a laissez-faire leader that is never involved in getting things done. This country was veritably abandoned in the hands of ministers; ministers who didn’t even have the ability or capacity to deliver any dividends to our nation. There was a lot of stagnation in Buhari’s time. When it was obvious that the service chiefs under him had overstayed their welcome, it was difficult for him to do a reshuffle to retool our defence architecture for better productivity and service delivery. He kept his former Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Buratai, and his contemporaries in Airforce and Navy, for more than five years beyond their retirement age, immediately negatively impacting the morale of the other men in service.

Someone told me last week that the best time to have served Nigeria if you had a dubious mind, was under the Buhari administration. It was a time in Nigeria’s history that corruption became a celebrated statecraft. Today, Buhari’s ministers are living like kings and queens; living on proceeds from actions and inactions that led us to where we are now, which is now President Tinubu’s big problem. Yes I know it has been said before that President Bola Tinubu inherited failure but I write on it again today because it bears repeating in the face of the pain, agitation and struggles that we are all facing, with a temptation to blame the man at the helm of affairs. Buhari was so slow at stemming the down slide of this nation. We only saw real action when he was away and VP Osinbanjo was acting for him. When Yemi Osinbajo showed the erstwhile SGF Babachir Lawal the exit door because of his shenanigans, Osinbajo was trying to keep the country on track. That singular incident, I was told, dampened the relationship between the former VP with many members of the former president’s inner circle, not minding the gains. Recently, we have all seen how President Tinubu in a whirlwind manner uprooted his minister of Humanitarian Services for her own shenanigans.

It was a clear sign of NO NONSENSE. This was lacking under Buhari’s government, where too many sub-governments existed, and operated with gusto without caring ahoot about any consequences. It was at a time that former VP also booted out former Director-General of State Service, Lawan Daura for gross insubordination, when the then President was away to London on medical tourism. The agenda at that time seemed to be rape once you can! The economy was treated with lacklustre initiatives that couldn’t take us forward; rather we were in reverse and decline for eight years. President Tinubu and his team will have to work very hard and long hours to bring us out of this hole we are in. Only recently, Buhari’s Spokesman, Femi Adesina wrote his odyssey about the Buhari years, and painted a picture that seems very strange to some of us. In trying to vilify the late Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, he narrated his frustrations for the latter’s refusal to fund his media unit.

The mere inability of the former President to stamp his feet down to resolve the issue was instructive of his leadership vacuum. He was in government as President of Nigeria, but was not in power. He lacked the grit to lead the charge. Talking about Nnamdi Kanu recently, I read that he said that the detained separatist fighter would have been assassinated but for certain security concerns. Former President Buhari was in the inner pantheon of Aso Rock, but the power of his presidency were in the AGF Malami, Tunde Sabiu and Mamman Daura. They converted the CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele to a pawn in their chess game of grand acquisition. The CBN under their watch became a refuse dump of all manner of otiose policies that compounded our monetary crises rather than solving them.

The CBN, through its ways and means, grounded Nigeria and capped it up with its poor recolouring of our currency in a most bizarre manner. They plundered the till and sent naira on holiday. Nigerians searched for their currency, but was never available. Court verdicts were disobeyed at will while the nation’s financial fibre got crumbled with unintelligent postulations that were not responsive enough to the crisis of confidence that rocked the system. Today we have well qualified individuals at the helm of affairs in the ministries, taking action and progressive action at that. Tinubu’s team will heal the land. The popular saying that it takes one day to destroy and several years to build has become very instructive. In our case, we have to build after eight years of de- struction.

The most hare brained initia- tives were what we witnessed; e.g, they spent billions of naira on Anchor Borrowers Programme, but search around today, what you get is a direct opposite of what such investment should mean for a country that is concerned about her food security. Printing and minting became a handy platform to deal with the naira in a most corruptive way. Life became difficult and former President Buhari looked the other way, and allowed the round-tripping to go on unabated. We agonised night and day, but our then president who didn’t under- stand the rubrics of power, was reticent and almost unaware of what to do at every duty call. There was serious infrastructural decay, yet huge debts were being ac- cumulated to suffocate Nigeria endlessly. Nigeria’s security profile became worse.

The level of insecurity in his native NorthWest geopolitical zone further exposed the total collapse of the system. Kidnapping, armed banditry, wanton killings, and in- surgency became our daily companion. But we never saw the agility of a man who was expected to come and be our redeemer. I thank God that Nigeria did not officially become a failed state on Buhari’s watch and I know that we will now be pulled out from the ditch. All the signs are there. Tinubu will successfully deal with his trilemma: huge debts, bro- ken system, and an impoverished nation handed over to him to heal. The impact of recovery process won’t be easy as he has said, but we will win. The signs are there. Even his recent direc- tive as per the CBN moni- toring department is a sign of seriousness. The initial subsidy re- moval by President Tinubu was a painful but necessary step to make a statement about a sector that was being driven by economic predators. Today, Federal allocation has increased progressively. At least the state governments now share above a trillion naira monthly in the name of Federal Allocation. Under President Buhari, subsidy was a scam that scared the Katsina General stiff.

The education sector was nothing to write home about. Education was crippled as his minister of education, was yet another square peg in a round hole; very uninspiring, with- drawn, yet arrogant and standoffish. He had no blueprint for the growth and deepening of the educational system. We risked to have a need generation of illiterates if they lasted longer. For more than a year, lecturers were on strike and President Buhari never saw any need to engage with the lecturers. It was one arrogance after another. The tertiary education across the country was reduced to the barest minimum. It was failure after failure; or was it the minister for aviation, Hadi Sirika, who messed up the aviation sector and did us boju-boju with the AirNigeria project. It was the most unconscionable thing to do at a time when the nation was in financial atrophy. Where is Nigeria Air? Where is Hadi Sirika? What magic would anybody expect President Tinubu to take under such a rotten system he inherited? Before now, It was all about raping the nation. If Betta Edu were to be a minister under former President Buhari, she would still have been gallivanting around the corridors of power. It is not that President Tinubu has not been taking the right steps and policies to rebuild our nation being crumbled, it’s just that it is a process. What we need to do is assess the steps taken so far to determine our direction.

Under President Tinubu, there would be action; positive action. Unlike in the past when appointees had a field day, doing whatever they liked, a new sheriff is on board and doing things differently. A lot of money is being recovered and several prosecutions are being carried out to deepen the anti-corruption war. Transparency International has commended the government for its new incentives to up the ante in the fight against corruption. That’s the new spirit. Education is getting serious attention, ditto for the health sector. After all, those who never saw anything in President Tinubu during the campaigns, like Dan- iel Bwala, have started swallowing their vomit to embrace the president and his pro-people policies. For a Daniel Bwala who has been avuncular with his condemnation to now realise that President Tinubu has been doing so much to pull back the country from the brinks, we thank God. The overall impact may not be immediate, but soon enough, there’ll be a spurt as that’s what naturally happens when little steps all come together. To say that this government won’t perform, will amount to a mis-reading of the goings on. Allow President Tinubu some time to heal the wounds he inherited from a clueless government that slept on duty. Tinubu will win.