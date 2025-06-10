Tinubu’ll Not Rest Untill He Achieves Success For Nigerians –Idimogu

Share

Former lawmaker representing Oshodi/ Isolo Constituency 02 at the Lagos State House of Assembly, Dr Jude Omobowale Idimogu, has disclosed that President Bola Tinubu will not rest until he achieves success for Nigerians.

He also maintained that the much touted coalition being geared towards ousting the president through the polls in 2027, is dead on arrival, even as he urged the northerners to support the president’s bid for another tenure.

Idimogu took the stance in an interaction with journalists on June 6. He said: “As to coalition of other political parties coming to challenge Mr President in 2027, I findd it very difficult to believe that they can achieve that.

You see our president has been a strategist in the sense that even before he climbed to that position as president, Asiwaju is somebody who is known as being politically ahead of many Nigerians.

When you talk about politics in Nigeria, he is number one. “He is someone who has always planned his political dream successfully “Don’t forget before now, the president was a king maker, he has always been a king maker, but today he is a king.”

The politician said with Tinubu’s knowledge in politics and God being on his side, the coalition is a nullity. He said even as coalition are gathering, people from other political parties are also joining APC.

