Tinubu’ll give every section of Nigeria sense belonging in his govt – Umenzekwe

What is your take on the state of the nation as it seems that peace has returned to the land given the tension experienced during the elections?

When you say peace has returned to the land, you made it to appear that there was a time there was no peace in the land. There was peace before, during and after the elections. And there will always be peace by the grace of God. Of course, in every election, supporters of political par- ties because of one entrenched interest or the other engage in some acts inimical to the law. Bear in mind that no political party enshrines snatching of ballot pa- pers in its constitution, but some personal interests on the part of supporters and candidates unavoidably play out. It has been there, not just in Nigeria, but the world over, even in advanced democra- cies. But in the last election, the disagree- ments and skirmishes witnessed in a few states were blown out of proportion to give it the colouration of crisis. You see, a nation without peace is in crisis. When there is no peace, there would be no development. Look at what is happening in Sudan; killings, destruction of institu- tions and facilities that took them many years to build. That is a country in crisis, a country where there is no peace. We don’t want that, and that is why I appeal to those who are aggrieved over the outcome of the last elections to eschew inflammable utterances and wait for the judgement of the courts. But if they can listen to me, which I think is in their best interests, they should withdraw their complaints from the tribunals and join the winners to move the nation forward.

Do you think Nigerians are going to miss President Muhammadu Buhari as he prepares to bow out from office?

There is no way Nigerians are not going to miss President Buhari. We are going to miss his calmness, his ability to hold Nigeria as one inspite of these turbulent years, the Co- vid-19 pandemic, the #EndSARS imbroglio, the global economic downturn. Remember that he exited Nigeria from recession twice, which is not easy. Let me tell you, criticism is cheap, but when you get there, you will discover that governance is not a tea party. Yes, Nigerians will surely miss President Buhari, however the succour lies in the fact that it is the same APC that is still at the helm of the affairs of the country.

May 29 is around the corner, how prepared is the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to assume the topmost position in the land and the task ahead?

The man, Asiwaju Tinubu is 100 per cent plus ready. His coming to the presidency is not an afterthought, he was born to be a leader, he was a senator, a governor, a national leader of a party, and now a President-elect. In the presidential election, both the primaries and the actu- al election, none of the aspirants were as prepared as Tinubu was and it showed in the result he garnered at the poll. So, he is ready to start work. He is not a learner; he has done it before in Lagos. The foundation he led in Lagos has progressively propelled the state to greater height in terms of infrastructural de- velopment, education, security and oth- ers. Today, Lagos is the safest state in the country despite the burgeoning popula- tion. Of course, with its population, many would think Lagos would be battling with high crime rate, but you can see that it is the safest. It didn’t just happened, somebody was instrumental for it and that man is Tinubu. As governor of Lagos he ensured positive political continuity, where- by, Lagos government has been run by members of Tinubu’s cabinet since 2007 when he left office. This made it impossible for his adversar- ies to erase his master-plan. Tinubu knows that Muslims are minority in the South, and he is a Muslim, becoming president for him may be too herculean but he didn’t give up. After winning the presidential tick- et, he chose another Muslim from the North. This he did to avoid a 100 per cent minority ticket that might likely end up in disaster. He took the full advantage of division in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), raked the chunk of G-5 supports, ben- efitted from Rabiu Kwankwaso’s stance against Atiku and also, inherited the profits from Labour Party’s politics. These are the reasons why the Naira re- design and cash crunch couldn’t stand Tinubu’s hurricane. The promoters of that Naira policy bowed and ‘pastor- preneurs’ were defeated. #EndSARS faded and all evil alliances perished. So, Tinubu should be studied by those who cherish success and are determined to fulfill destiny. What do you think should be the first as- signment of the President-elect, when he takes over the reins of power? For me, I feel Tinubu should first set up a reconciliatory committee to bring people who felt aggrieved over the out- come of the presidential election to- gether. If possible, he should bring them into his government to contribute, so that they can contribute to the development of the country. I know he will do it, he is a man with large heart, a man that does not bear grudges, whether you vote for him or you did not vote for him, it is not an issue. Another committee that should be formed is the one that should look into agitations across the country, to find out why people are fighting, in the North=East, North-West, South-East and other places. Such committee or commis- sion should sincerely go deep to reconcile warring groups and grant amnesty for those who embrace peace. I also expect him to make appointments based on federal character, so that there would be sense of belonging for all the sections of the country. When the whole country feel they are part of the entity called Nigeria, demands, agitations and struggles will definitely go down. So, he should imme- diately work on security, stabilize the

What are those things that should form the basic considerations in the composition of the new cabinet?

I have this conviction that Tinubu should go for capable hands in his appointments; what I term ‘brainboxes.’ I want him to appoint men and women of capacity, com- petence, consistency and men whose ante- cedents stand them out. Let me tell you, the situation in Nigeria now does not need trial and error. Look, I was having a discussion with some people the other day and I men- tioned the name of a certain minister, and everyone there asked me: Is he a minister? Many are ministers but they are not visible and they are not working. I have always said it and I will continue to say it that Mr Babatunde Fashola (SAN) is the hero of Buhari’s administration and good enough it is still the same party. Take a look at the housing and road programmes of the present administration, he was not found wanting, he delivered beyond expec- tations. He did not give out contracts and go and sit down and wait for reports. He is always at project sites to ensure that con- tractors work according to specifications and terms of reference, and you can see the results. All the six geopolitical zones felt his Midas touch which he did in a detribalized manner. Now, do you think such a person should not be among the first three people in the incoming administration’s cabinet? He is a multi-talented, multifaceted indi- vidual. His input in the Federal Executive Council is critical and must not be missed at this time. What Fashola did in Lagos, when he was governor is legendary. He has also repeated that at the national level, so a man like that who has shown immense capacity deserved to be encouraged the more. Most importantly, he is still young and vibrant, so Nigeria still needs to tap from his immense capacity for the development of the country. We need the tempo of de- velopment to continue; we need to tackle insecurity; we need the economy to be on top gear. Expectations are high and Tinubu can’t afford to disappoint his teeming sup- porters, who overwhelmingly voted for him. Infrastructure should enter the next level of development; we need robust human capi- tal development, education, inclusivity in governance, women and youths. We must reduce discordance and policy summersaults. The government must think through any policy before and not think- ing after a policy has been announced. As a nation, there should be sincerity in gov- ernance. Officials of government must be transparent and accountable to the people. Image management is key and I am sure that the only people who can do all these are the ‘brainboxes,’ not just any kind of per- sons. So, Tinubu needs people like Fashola in his cabinet.

What role do you think Fashola should play in Tinubu’s administration?

If he decides not to participate in the in- coming administration, Nigerians will feel bad. And if for any reason Tinubu decides not to retain him, it will be a very serious mistake. Yes, he has been in government at a stretch for 24 years as Chief of Staff, as a governor, minister, but you see him as vi- brant as ever. This is a man, who would talk to you without writing his speech; this is a man who would give youthe account of his stewardship right from his days as Chief of Staff to his days as governor of Lagos, as Minister of Power, Works and Housing and now Minister of Works and Housing. He is a perfect gentleman. When you call, he will return your call; send him a text mes- sage, he will return your text message. So, he cannot run, he cannot hide any more. If he hides, Nigerians will go and fish him out and say ‘come and serve us, come and give us succour, come and stabilize this govern- ment.’ He is another political giant, a silent achiever. You see, the man is endowed with the principle of knowing something about ev- erything and not everything about some- thing. His profession is law, but if you call him in the area of economy, he will supply you with answers; if you turn to engineer- ing, he will supply you with answers; if you turn to agriculture, he will supply you with answers. So, he is a multi-talented individu- al, and that is why I said he knows something about everything and not everything about something. Therefore, I recommend and I insist, whether anybody likes it or not, that Fashola should be retained by Tinubu. In whatever capacity they deem fit, he should be retained. You know his nature, he may say he doesn’t want, but I am appealing to him to please take up any job given to him by the incom- ing administration. It will be good for this country, it will help to stabilize the administration, it will help Nigerians to have more hope in the Renewed Hope Agenda of Asi- waju Tinubu.

How would you want Tinubu to relate with sec- tions of the country that didn’t vote for him?

As the president, he is going to be the president of all and not just the president of APC. Every part of the country is now his constituency; remember that even the area you refer to as not having voted for him, thousands of people indeed voted for him there. So, if you abandon those who did not vote for you, are you also going to abandon those who voted for you? Or do you have separate roads, electricity, hospital, schools for the different groups? You cannot punish all because some people did not vote for you. Nigeria has gone beyond vindictiveness or revenge and Tinubu is not such a man. He is bigger than that. I see his administration as a beacon and symbol of good governance in Africa. Tinubu will follow the principles of federal character; everybody will certainly be a winner in his administration, so let’s give him a chance.