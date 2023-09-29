Tinubu’ll Fulfill Promises, Ensure Citizens’ Economic Freedom –Shettima

Ahead of this year’s observation of the nation’s 63rd independence anniversary, Vice President Kashim Shettima has assured that President Bola Tinubu would fulfill all the promises he made to the people and ensure economic independence of citizens. Shettima gave the assurance yesterday at a public lecture commemorate the nation’s independence anniversary on Sunday.

The Vice President, who assured the people that their sacrifices would not be in vain, said Tinubu’s administration was committed to building a country where the economic independence of each citizen was guaranteed, and where none of them would depend on unspecified handouts to earn a living. “Today, we gather to honour Nigeria’s journey to redefine its destiny.

Today, we stand on the precipice of history to reflect upon a nation that has defied the predictions of doomsayers, a nation that has become the metaphor of resilience. “Over the past 63 years, we have not only survived but thrived because of our collective resolve, our commitment to progress, and the enduring spirit of unity that binds us together from Aba down through Ogbomosho to Zaria, despite the conspiracies of minor vested interests,” the Vice President said.

According to him, while this anniversary offered Nigeria another opportunity to acknowledge the cross- regional bonds that have kept the country standing as Africa’s most populous nation and largest economy, “we are here to remind ourselves that the future we promised Nigerians isn’t an empty performance for electoral favours.”

He said: “We cannot renew the hope of the nation unless we deliver on our promise to drive food security and eradicate poverty. We cannot foster economic growth and nurture job creation unless we facilitate access to capital, enhance national security, and optimise the business environment for our enterprises. “We are going to uphold the rule of law and fight corruption to design the Nigeria of our dream.”

Earlier in his address, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, called on the Federal Government to consider increasing the salary of workers to mitigate the current economic situation in the country. On the administration’s ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda, guest speaker, Dr Goke Adegoroye, in a lecture, “Actualising the vision of Renewed Hope for socio-economic development through effective leadership,” commended the President for the steps taken so far in repositioning governance and resetting the economy.”