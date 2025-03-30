Tinubu’ll face political consequences of Rivers in 2027 –Chekwas Okorie

Share

The founder and pioneer National Chairman of the All-Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Chekwas Okorie in this interview with KENNETH OFOMA, takes a deep dive into current political developments in the country and comes up with very strong prognosis and postulations ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He asserts that the proclamation of state of emergency in Rivers State and suspension of democratic structures was a bad choice for President Tinubu which will come with political consequences unless he reverses himself. He predicted that the current political realignment will end up with one mega political party that will give APC a run for its money.

We are looking at the health of political parties, particularly opposition parties; it appears that no party is looking healthy, it’s been one problem or another from PDP, to Labour Party, to NNPP and even SDP now, people are afraid that their own crisis will soon start. Are we heading to a one-party state ahead of 2027 general elections?

Noooo the prospect for one party state doesn’t even exist, not even with what you have said. The thing is that there is no person who is conversant with Nigerian politics that will be surprised at… if there is any surprise at all; it is that it is starting early; it is starting earlier than anticipated because I had predicted sometime last year that by the end of second of 2025 there will be major realignment of political forces. And those realignments will be pointing the way, the nature and texture of the struggle for the 2027 general elections. Now the initial thing that happened was many people were tending to join the ruling party, those ones joining the ruling party were going there too, perhaps to be part of the largesse that came from the ruling party. But the one that started rather earlier is the coalition movement, and when people raised this issue of the likelihood of a one-party state, because of the way people are joining the ruling party, I pointed out that the ruling party will lose key members when the realignment begins, that’s what is happening. The realignment just started.

What former Governor El-Rufai did was like an arrow head sent out to trigger the movement from APC. And many people who didn’t understand what the man was up to felt that he was trying to join a party to come and contest for president but El-Rufai is, not that the president is far from the ambition he could have, but not at this time. And when El-Rufai made it public that he consulted widely especially with the person he called his political mentor, former President Buhari, there was slight panic in APC but Buhari’s handlers sent a statement that Buhari said he remained a member of the APC. But to me as a critical observer that was not entirely true, Buhari’s body may be in APC because of the fact that was the party he used to achieve his lifetime ambition, but his soul and spirit are all in the new movement that is going to become very clear very soon. I say this because all those who followed him under CPC that formed the merger, many of them became ministers under his watch, about 10 of them who were ministers, including the former Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, there will be an exodus out of APC and the entire CPC family are going to follow El-Rufai to where he is now. That may not be their final destination but that is where they will anchor for the bigger coalition arrangement.

There has been an allegation that INEC is frustrating efforts to register new parties and that they can only resort to merger or some kind of collaboration. Do you think it’s too late to begin the process of registration of new parties or they don’t want to do the hard work of registering a fresh party?

No, they have tested the waters now, like Lukeman…

Yes, he was the one that made that allegation…

Yes, not only him, even those in the Atiku camp have also tested the water, they found out that not frustrating party registration, but that INEC is not in the mood of fresh registration of political parties, it’s not targeted at any person, INEC is not in the mood otherwise they would have said so for those who want to register since last year it was obvious they are not going to register… in fact, INEC is expected to de-register more political parties from those existing because they have carried out what they called verification exercise to determine the parties that did not meet the threshold to remain in the register of INEC and the threshold is those who won at least one seat in the state Assembly in the 2023 general elections. They waited for all the court processes to end before doing that and their teams have gone round, they have checked all the records, nothing is outstanding anymore. And they have submitted their report, about two political parties that didn’t meet the threshold and it’s a matter of time that INEC will announce their de-registration.

They are not increasing the number; they are decreasing the number based on that particular legislation they are working with. That is why a party like the SDP seems to be attractive to El-Rufai and co. So, any party that has already met the threshold has won some seats, like SDP has senators, it has House of Reps and so on and so forth. All the other 17 parties won one thing or the other but you also consider a party that has name recognition and all that.

So, if you listened to Atiku’s interview with Arise Television you will also see that when he was asked whether he was going to run, part of what he said was that it depends on the party. And he admitted that their own party, that’s PDP is in disarray and he described the leadership of PDP as compromised, which means he may not actually want to bother himself with PDP. So the minimum that will happen by my own projection, the minimum is that there will be a two-way contest for 2027, the coalition movement will come together either they collapse into one party or merge and change the name, because it easier to change the name of existing party or change the name of the one they have used to bring about the coalition into something else or just go ahead and collapse into that one with new configuration and leadership because normally there is always a memorandum of understanding in such coalition. But there may be a third force, if Atiku decides to run and that means he and his followers will find another party not PDP, because he has given the hint, to fly his flag then there will be three-way contest.

But how do you see the potency of the coalition, and the ability of political actors to mobilize and organize to take power?

Well, unfortunately the ethnic consciousness in Nigeria has been taken to the highest level. It is so strong now and it was made so because President Buhari made his government, it was called, Nigerian government was a fulanized government and then when President Tinubu came, he went higher than Buhari in terms of nepotism. And what has happened as a result is that there is too much ethnic consciousness than the consciousness of political parties or even religion, and it is that realization that I can tell you that the people who are going into this coalition have decided that the only way to fight Tinubu is to make sure that they allow the South to complete their eight-year presidential slot, but that it will not be Tinubu that will do the eight years. So, the coalition is looking in the direction of the South East; to propose a presidential candidate who in turn will stop Tinubu under an arrangement which they are going to put in the cards, I’m telling you from a position of knowledge and information.

By way of a memorandum of understanding in order to avoid what happened with Jonathan in which President Jonathan later said that there was nothing like that; that they want to put it down and they are already drafting it as we speak; that their trump card is Peter Obi. They are looking at the mileage he has already covered and the sentiment of the Igbo man and they are appreciating the vast Igbo population across the country based on what happened in both the Rivers that they were even thinking that Wike had control and Lagos and Abuja and Plateau, Edo state. These are areas that Peter Obi surprised everybody. And why did it happen because there was clear consciousness that was built around ethnic consciousness and it has become stronger now. It is unfortunate perhaps that is the only thing that will make Nigeria come back to its senses and have a restructured country. But Nigeria will be completely ethnic conscious in their next encounter.

There is this conspiracy theory following the proclamation of a state of emergency in Rivers State. Many people argue that though the president may have the constitutional power to proclaim the state of emergency but the removal of elected political officials like the governor, his deputy and members of the state Assembly may be an overreach. And they are attributing it to 2027 politics because Rivers State is considered a critical state not only because of financial resources but population just like Kano and Lagos. Then the national Assembly and the method through which they endorsed the proclamation, what is your take?

Well honestly the suspension of the Rivers State governor and that of the state Assembly that was the sore point in what President Tinubu did. Former President Jonathan had proclaimed state of emergency in about three states in the North and it was clear that it was necessary to do so because of the way insurgents were rampaging and moving forward and threatening that they will even ho to Abuja, that’s match from that side to the Federal Capital Territory; there was need for that kind of extreme measure because a state of emergency is actually an extreme measure and he did not tamper with the democratic structures in those states, he didn’t follow the example of former President Obasanjo and so within the period he took care of the threat to a large extent those governments continued. He didn’t tamper with the structure, so the sore point here is that President Tinubu overreached himself. Whoever that gave him that advice, whether he was trying to return the structure of Rivers State to his friend Wike or for whatever reason I think he was not properly advised and he has shot himself on the foot. I say this because if the 2027 is the issue, Niger Delta leaders have come out to say that he stabbed them in the back, the people of Rivers State are now saying they would rather die than have their state handed over to one of their sons that claims he is playing God. So, what does that mean, it means that when the election period comes up there will be political consequences for President Tinubu’s overreach. That’s the way I look at it, if is going to mend fences he should start immediately. He should immediately recall the governor and others even if the state of emergency still remains but let the democratic institutions be restored. That can begin to make things easier. But I don’t know how he will do it and still satisfy the desire of Wike because it appears it is Wike’s script he is playing which is very unfortunate.

And that brings me to the National Assembly, all the leaders of this country who have held offices and including major geopolitical organizations that speak for geopolitical blocs like Yoruba, the Middle-belt and PANDEV, then you can also include that of the voices of the likes of President Obasanjo, President Jonathan, Vice President Atiku Abubakar; all of them have condemned the National Assembly for being a rubber stamp National Assembly. In fact they have used stronger words than I have just used; some of them said that the worst National Assembly Nigeria has ever had since independence is this 10th National Assembly; it is very, very unfortunate even for the members who are there because many of them may not return on account of their complicity or their negligence in carrying out their major function of being a check on the excesses of the executive arm of government. And the same bad wind has blown in the direction of the judiciary, so this is really very sad, but also because of the fact that the struggle for power on the build up to 2027 will witness a very strong, in fact, what I can call an epic battle, epic democratic encounter. This is what Nigerians should prepare themselves for.

How do you see the House of Rep proposal for all our elections to be conducted in one day, talking about presidential, national assembly, governorship and state assembly elections?

I’m in total support of having all our elections in one day. I say this because the infrastructure to do that already exists. What we have, we are operating an electronic voting system, we are operating electronic membership cards, we have the technological infrastructure to have results transmitted from the polling unit to the central server and their IREV, at the same time, real time and what does this mean to us? It means that more people will participate in our election and then again there is also a salutary amendment to bring about early voting, which also means that even journalists who need to cover elections on election day may have the opportunity to vote. In other words, they exercise their franchise and still have the time to carry out their duties on the main Election Day. And what does that also mean, in terms of economy you don’t have to shut down Nigeria completely for about two times in one month because of elections. If we are people who are conscious of the losses that occur any time, we shut down the economy we will see the benefit of having this thing done in one day. And then of course the electronic voting system is one of the things that will make this one-day election feasible and attractive.

But electronic voting is still a controversial one?

Well even that transmission of results from the polling unit is still part of electronic voting. They can avoid the aspect that will be controversial and do the aspects that are not controversial but it’s all about electronically voting and then avoiding collation centres because if you transmit directly from the polling unit you have no need for ward collation, you have no need for local government collation and state collation before you can also send the result to the centre in case of presidential and the governorship you don’t have to pass through ward, local government before you announce your governors and so on. So, people can monitor these elections real time from wherever they are; it’s all part of electronics. But the other one they say is controversial is being able to vote without having to go to the ballot paper, that one can wait for now.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

