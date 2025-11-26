New Telegraph

November 26, 2025
Tinubu’ll Address Security Challenges –Campaign Group

A group campaigning for the reelection of President Bola Tinubu under the auspices of BTO4BAT has inaugurated campaign coordinators in the Ondo North Senatorial District of Ondo State.

The Director General of the campaign organisation, Ogbeni Adesuyi Adojutelegan directed the ward coordinators to preach the gospel of President Tinubu in all the political units across the senatorial district.

Adojutelegan expressed optimism that President Tinubu’s administration would effectively address the nation’s security challenges, as he did with other nation’s challenges.

According to him, the political support group is dedicated to mobilising support for Tinubu’s reelection. Adojutelegan emphasised the need for united efforts to tackle criminal activities, particularly the alarming trend of armed kidnappings of public school students.

He asserted that the newly inaugurated coordinators play a crucial role in strengthening grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2027 election.

