Tinubu, Zulum, Adeleke, Okpebholo, CAN, Others Felicitate Muslims At Sallah

Prominent Nigerians, including President Bola Tinubu, Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State, Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, and Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, have extended warm greetings to Muslims across the country as they join Islamic faithful worldwide in celebrating Eid-El-Kabir, the festival commemorating Prophet Ibrahim’s sacrifice to Almighty Allah.

Others who joined in the goodwill messages include Governors Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State, leaders from the South-West, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), and several other national figures.

The festival is also marked by the holy pilgrimage to Mecca and Medina in Saudi Arabia, undertaken by Muslims who can afford it.

In his Sallah message, President Tinubu urged Nigerians to offer prayers for the military and security agencies making daily sacrifices to ensure national safety, particularly in the fight against terrorism and banditry.

Governor Okpebholo reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the safety and security of lives and property in Edo State, while Governor Sule of Nasarawa State called for religious tolerance, peace, and collective support for Nigeria’s economic recovery.

Governor Yahaya of Gombe State expressed gratitude to Allah for the blessing of witnessing another Eid and extended his best wishes to the people of Gombe and Muslims worldwide.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) also conveyed its goodwill, emphasising shared values between Christians and Muslims, such as sacrifice, love, and kindness.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Mrs. Esther Walson-Jack, congratulated Muslim civil servants on the occasion, encouraging them to reflect on the values of Eid-al-Adha.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) urged the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government to use the occasion to embrace the fear of God, and to end what it described as “profligacy, exploitation, deceit, and manipulations” that they said have brought hardship to Nigerians.

Pray for troops, give to vulnerable; Tinubu urges Muslims at Sallah

President Bola Tinubu, who observed the Eid-al-Adha prayers at the Eid Ground in Dodan Barracks, Lagos, told reporters that the security agencies and vulnerable citizens should top the prayer list.

“We should remember to pray and give to those who are very vulnerable in the spirit of the season, which is sacrifice. We must unite, remain our brothers’ keeper, and give to our neighbours. We should show love to everyone.

“We must also pray hard for our troops to keep us safe. They are making sacrifices in the challenges that we face from terrorism and banditry today. We must pray for them specifically, remember their sacrifices, and continue to behave well as citizens,” he added.

At the prayer ground, the Chief Imam of Lagos State, Suleiman Oluwatoyin Abu-Nola, urged the Muslim faithful to remember and reflect on Abraham’s sacrificial life.

“The whole essence of today is sacrifice. We must learn to make sacrifices for our family, nation, and community. We must render our service to Allah, not men,” he said.

The Chief Imam called on worshipers to live in peace and consider the needs of their neighbours, the poor and vulnerable.

“If we are to see the Nigeria of our dreams, we must be ready to make sacrifices. We must unite as Nigerians to make progress. We must rise above tribal sentiments. Whether you are Igbo, Yoruba, or Hausa, we must live above ethnic sentiments,” the Chief Imam said.

Along with President Tinubu, the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, the Minister of State, Defence, Bello Muhammed Matawalle, the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Femi Hamzat, and the former governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Fashola, were at the prayer ground.

We’ll work to ensure a safer Edo – Okpebholo

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State, who spoke during a visit by Muslim faithful to the New Festival Hall, Government House, in celebration of Eid al-Adha, and who was represented by his Deputy, Hon. Dennis Idahosa, emphasized that the present administration remains focused on building a secure and prosperous Edo.

“Our administration is fully committed to the welfare and well-being of all citizens. Security remains the bedrock of any thriving society, and we are working tirelessly to ensure that lives and property are protected across Edo State,” he stated.

He urged citizens to reflect on the values of Eid al-Adha; unity, love, sacrifice, and peace; and to continue to uphold the shared values that promote harmony across religious and ethnic lines.

“As we celebrate, let us reaffirm our collective commitment to building a society that is inclusive, tolerant, peaceful, and respectful of all cultures and faiths. Let us extend our hands of support to the less privileged, sharing and giving to make the season meaningful for all,” the governor added.

In his remarks, the Chief Imam of Benin, Alhaji Abdulfatai Enabulele, commended Governor Okpebholo for the developmental strides recorded in his first six months in office. He lauded the governor’s strategies in combating cultism, kidnapping, and criminal activities, noting that they have contributed significantly to the peace currently being enjoyed across the state.

Alhaji Enabulele also urged those involved in criminal activities to embrace more progressive ideas and support government efforts toward sustainable development.

Edesili Anani Okpebholo, Coordinator of the Office of the First Lady, described the celebration as a reminder of the importance of love and sacrifice. She urged citizens to make kindness and selflessness a daily habit, especially toward the less privileged.

Also speaking, the Secretary to the State Government, Musa Ikhilor, praised Governor Okpebholo for his leadership, fairness, and commitment to delivering the dividends of democracy.

“The governor is a man of vision, focused on project-based leadership that aims to improve the lives of our people,” he said.

Southwest leader charges Tinubu, Governors on electoral pledges

The Asiwaju Musulumi of Southwest, Edo, Delta State, Chief Khamis Tunde Badmus tasked President Bola Tinubu and Governors across the region to intensify effort towards delivering on the electoral pledges.

Speaking with journalists after observing the two rakat prayer at the Osogbo central Eid prayer ground, he stressed the need for public office holders to strive to deliver on their promises.

While noting that Eid-el-Kabir celebration revolves around redeeming pledges as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim to God, he said striving to deliver promises attract rewards from Almighty Allah.

He harped on the fact that when government at various levels delivers on the promises life would be better for the teeming populace, hence, charged political leaders to emulate Prophet Ibrahim in ensuring they deliver on their promises no matter the barrier around them.

“The message of the Eid we are celebrating today centres around fulfilling promises. if you make promises to God or to anyone as an individual, you should make sure that such promises are fulfilled. If you fulfill your promises the rewards will be multiplied into thousands.

“We know that individual promises are always prone to be broken, but the one of the government is the key to better the lives of the masses. Promises made by those in government both at the local, state, and federal level.

“We know sometimes fulfilling promises could be very difficult, but like Prophet Ibrahim, our public officials should not mind the barriers towards ensuring that their electoral pledges become reality,” he said.

Gov Sule preaches peace, religious tolerance

Nasarawa state governor, Abdullahi Sule, who is currently on pilgrimage to Makkah, emphasised the festival’s significance as a testament to faith and sacrifice, commemorating Prophet Ibrahim’s submission to divine command.

Sule urged Muslim faithful to reflect on the values of selflessness, brotherhood, and adherence to Allah’s commands as foundations for societal harmony.

“I wish to remind us that occasion such as these call for the Ummah to reflect on their relationships with God and fellow human beings, as a yardstick for righteous living, love and peaceful coexistence in the society. It is in view of this that I urge us to continue to preach peace, show love, understanding, tolerance and good neighbourliness amongst ourselves,” he said.

Sule called on residents to pray for Nigerian pilgrims in Saudi Arabia, noting their spiritual intercession for Nasarawa State and Nigeria’s economic wellbeing.

The governor stressed the constitutional right of all Nigerians to reside peacefully in any state, urging citizens to eschew acts capable of breaching peace and embrace mutual respect across ethnic, religious, and regional lines.

He said: “Let me use this special occasion to call on my dear people of Nasarawa State to continue to accommodate each other’s beliefs and values in order to sustain peace, harmony, socio-cultural and economic prosperity in line with the covenant of our nationalist for religious tolerance.

Inuwa Yahaya, Emir, UN envoy, others observe prayers in Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, CON, joined thousands of Muslim faithful, including the Emir of Gombe, Alhaji (Dr.) Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III, CFR, United Nations Assistant Secretary General and Resident Coordinator in Nigeria, Mohammed Fall, as well as other dignitaries to observe the Eid-el-Kabir prayers at the Central Eid Ground in Gombe on Friday.

The two raka’at congregational prayer, which marked the beginning of the Eid festivities, was led by the Deputy Chief Imam of Gombe Central Mosque, Ustaz Aliyu Hammari.

The Governor participated in the prayers alongside key government functionaries, traditional leaders, and special guests.

This year’s Eid celebration was marked by a heightened sense of safety and crowd control.

In a proactive move to prevent crowd-related incidents seen in past celebrations, Governor Inuwa Yahaya directed that worshippers be allowed to exit the Eid ground in an orderly manner before his own departure.

CAN felicitates with Muslims, seeks support for Mokwa flood victims

President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh in a message on Friday, urged Nigerians regardless of religion, to mark the season by showing love, help the needy, and work for peace in the country. He added that “Together, we can overcome any problem and build a better Nigeria.”

He said: “This special festival, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, reminds us of the faith and obedience shown by Abraham (Prophet Ibrahim). It teaches us about sacrifice, love, and kindness values shared by Christians and Muslims alike.

“Eid-el-Kabir is a time to come together with family and friends, to share meals, and to care for one another. It is also a time to spread joy and build unity in our communities. As Nigerians, we can all use this moment to show peace and respect, no matter our faith.”

Okoh who said CAN was ready to help those affected by the Mokwa flood, used the occasion to appeal to Churches and Christians to render any form of support to those in need by offering monetary or material gifts, as well as prayers and words of encouragement.

“While we celebrate, we also remember those going through hard times. In Mokwa, Niger State, many families have suffered due to serious flooding. Lives have been lost, homes destroyed, and many people are in need. We send our prayers to everyone affected and ask God to give them strength and comfort.

“CAN is ready to help. We ask churches and Christians to support those in need; by giving food, clothes, money, or offering prayers and kind words. We will also work with the government and other groups to make sure help reaches those who need it.

“Even when disasters strike, the spirit of Nigerians stays strong. We thank the Niger State government, emergency workers, and volunteers who are helping. CAN promises to play its part in bringing hope and relief.

“This season of sacrifice reminds us to care for others. Let us share what we have, visit those in need, and pray for peace in our country. Small acts of kindness can make a big difference.”

“To all our Muslim friends, we wish you a joyful and blessed Eid-el-Kabir. May your prayers be accepted and your homes filled with peace and happiness. To the people of Niger State, we continue to pray for healing and recovery.

“May God bless Nigeria, comfort those in Niger State, and lead our country to peace and prosperity.”

Shettima calls for national unity, support for Tinubu

Vice President Kashim Shettima called on Nigerians to embrace national unity, collective sacrifice, and continued support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration in order to achieve lasting peace and prosperity in the country.

He urged Nigerians to look beyond their differences and work together for national progress.

The Vice President made the call on Friday during the Eid al-Adha prayers at the National Eid Ground along Airport Road, Abuja.

Speaking at the event, the Vice President described Eid al-Adha as a solemn occasion rooted in the legacy of Prophet Abraham’s obedience and sacrifice—values he said were essential to building a strong and united Nigeria.

“This is a period of sober reflection, a season of reaching out to the indigent among us, of building bridges of brotherhood and sisterhood. Life is a marathon, and as individuals, we can run faster, but we can wear out easily. But as a family, as a collective, as a nation, we can gain greater traction and reach our desired destination,” Shettima said.

He urged citizens to stand behind the President’s leadership, noting that the unity of purpose and shared sacrifice were vital in addressing issues like insecurity and poverty.

“What binds us together supersedes whatever that divides us. I wish to thank all Nigerians for their support and empathy, and call on all of us to coalesce into a single purse to confront all of our common challenges of insecurity, destitution, and so many other challenges.

“But be rest assured that no matter how long the night is, it must give way to the light of the dawn. We have crossed the rubicon, and we are on the path to sustained peace and development,” the Vice President added.

HoCSF, Walson-Jack reminds civil servants on responsibility to serve with humility, integrity

In a message made available to newsmen on Friday, (HoCSF), Mrs. Esther Walson-Jack wrote: “In line with the spirit of the season, I extend my warm wishes to all civil servants and their families on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

“As we commemorate this sacred festival, be reminded of our shared responsibility to serve with humility, integrity, and a renewed commitment to the progress of our beloved nation.

“I urge all civil servants to continue to uphold the highest standards of service delivery, professionalism, and patriotism, as we build a more vibrant and effective civil service.

May this season bring peace to your hearts, blessings to your homes, and purpose to your service.”

End profligacy, Nigeria’s untold hardship, PDP tells APC, Tinubu

PDP in Eid-el-Kabir message to Nigeria Muslims, expressed disappointment at “the pervading sense of gloom in the country.”

The party, in the message by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, noted that worsening insecurity in the country, which it said, has turned Nigeria into “a large killing field with citizens left at the mercies of terrorists, bandits and marauders.”

It blamed the unbearable economic hardship and agonising life-discounting experiences on “reckless mismanagement of national resources by the insensitive APC administration.”

PDP advised President Bola Tinubu to use the occasion of the Eid-el-Kabir as a turning point to revamp the productive sector and cause a healing in the nation by ending corruption and review all anti-people policies, and among other things reduce the cost of fuel, electricity tariff and charges on critical services.

“The APC administration must immediately end the mortgaging of our nation through reckless borrowing that cannot be tied to any corresponding life-enhancing project or programme in the country.

“Instead, the APC government must take immediate step to recover the over N30 trillion reportedly stolen by known APC leaders through various fraudulent oil deals and other funds frittered from government agencies under the APC administration.

“Such stolen funds must be recovered and channeled towards the provision of critical infrastructure, revamping the productive sector and enhancing the operations of our security agencies,” PDP advised.

Your sacrifices will not go unrewarded, Adeleke assures Osun people

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State praised the sustained faith of the people of the state in his administration in the face of challenges, promising to reward the sacrifices of Osun people with further good governance deliveries.

Adeleke, who congratulated Muslims in the state and beyond for the spiritual renewal that the moment offers, urged for a deep reflection of the way that faith in Allah can overcome any challenges and create a path for a lifelong benefits.

The Governor who recognised the value for sacrifices and devotion which Allah conveyed to mankind through Prophet Ibrahim (ASW) and his son, Prophet Ismail (ASW), tasked faithful to use this sacred moment to renew their commitment to help those in distress and support efforts that elevates communities.

“When Allah asked Prophet Ibrahim (ASW) to sacrifice his son, Prophet Ismail (ASW), he didn’t look back and push ahead to carry out the instruction. It was unusual, and that total submission to the will of Allah, which Prophet Ibrahim (ASW) demonstrated, didn’t go unrewarded.

Osun is blessed to have people of firm resolve for progress. Through perseverance, resourcefulness and commitment for growth, Osun people have sided with our genuine efforts at transforming lives and building hopes for a better future,” a statement signed by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed read.

Osun cleric preaches love, unity among Nigerians

The Chief Imam of Eripa, Sheikh Olaniyan Abdulrosheed, has called on Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of love, tolerance, and unity as Muslims across the country celebrate Eid al-Adha.

Delivering his sermon shortly after the Eid prayer on Friday, Sheikh Abdulrosheed urged residents of Eripa, the people of Osun State, and Nigerians at large to use the occasion to foster peaceful coexistence and national harmony.

“We must learn to love one another, regardless of tribe, religion, or status. It is only through love and unity that we can build a prosperous Nigeria,” he said.

The Chief Imam explained that Eid al-Adha, which commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son in obedience to God, is a time for reflection, sacrifice, compassion, and renewed commitment to righteousness.

He emphasised that the teachings of Islam promote peace and brotherhood, warning against any actions capable of inciting division or hatred among citizens.

“Our faith does not teach violence or division,” Sheikh Abdulrosheed said. “Whether Christian or Muslim, Yoruba or Hausa, we are all part of one nation and must learn to coexist peacefully,” he said.

He also prayed for the progress of Eripa, Osun State, and Nigeria, calling on God to grant the country’s leaders wisdom, compassion, and the will to govern justly.

Matawalle distributes 3000 rams to Zamfara APC members, senior citizens

The Minister of State for Defence and immediate past governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle distributed 3,000 Rams to APC members in the state to celebrate Eid-El-Kabir.

The minister, who is also the APC leader in the state, flagged off the distribution in Gusau, the state capital on Thursday.

Represented by the Zamfara State APC Chairman, Hon. Tukur Umar Danfulani, Matawalle explained that out of the 3000 rams, 1400 are to be distributed to the party officials across the 14 local government areas of the state with each local government getting 100, while the remaining 1,600 will be distributed among state party executives, party elders, youths, women groups and other senior citizens.

According to the minister, the gesture is part of his annual support to his party members in order to appreciate their constant support to the party and to President Bola Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda, which is encouraging.

He expressed satisfaction with the level of loyalty displayed by the APC members in Zamfara, saying it is a reflection of the good leadership role and tenets of the party.

He urged members of the party to continue to be law abiding, assuring that with the increasing support and members joining the APC, the party will regain its political position in the state.

Matawalle also described the annual ritual as a very important sacrifice that Allah loves, and for the faithful to earn Allah’s mercy and forgiveness.

He called on the party beneficiaries to use the Eid-El-Kabir season to pray for peace, unity, and success of Nigeria under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He urged APC members in the state to remain focused and steadfast for the party to ensure President Tinubu’s development agenda succeed for the betterment of Zamfara State and Nigeria.

He added that as leaders of the party, they will continue to support all party members across board.

Gov Lawal urges Muslims to reflect on the values of sacrifices and obedience

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State congratulated the Muslim community in the state and Nigeria on the occasion of this year’s Eid al-Adha celebration.

According to Governor Lawal, the Zamfara State government extends its congratulations to the Muslim Ummah on the special occasion of Eid Al-Adha.

“Eid Al-Adha offers Muslims a chance to honor Prophet Ibrahim’s (AS) readiness to sacrifice his son in obedience to God’s command.

“It reminds us of the significance of faith, selflessness, and our shared commitment to community and humanity. We should use this period to reflect on the values of sacrifice and obedience to Almighty Allah.

“We must all come together as a united force against all forms of social vices, deviant behaviours, and crimes affecting our societies.

“It is our collective responsibility to work towards ensuring the safety of our communities, state, and Nigeria because we seek in others what we lack in ourselves.

“May Allah accept our sacrifices as an act of Ibadah. May Allah bless Zamfara State and Nigeria,” Governor Lawal has prayed.

