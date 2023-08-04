Tinubu Writes Senate To Support Military Deployment To Niger

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday writes the Senate seeking its approval for the deployment of military forces to the Niger Republic following the coup by the Junta.

President Tinubu also sought the approval of the Upper Chamber of the 10th National Assembly to cut off the country’s electrical supply.

It would be recalled that following the toppling of the democratically elected President of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum, Tinubu, the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), met with other West African leaders on Sunday to explore methods to restore democracy in the country.

The leaders of the West African regional bloc convened to discuss sanctioning the military personnel who deposed Bazoum on Thursday, July 26, 2023.

On this basis, the President wrote the Senate to give their full backing in order to deploy Nigerian Military troops to Niger to combat the situation and restore normalcy in the country.

The President’s letter read, “Political situation in Niger. Following the unfortunate political situation in Niger Republic culminating in the overthrow of its President, ECOWAS under my leadership condemned the coup in its entirety and resolved to seek the return of the democratically elected govt in a bid to restore peace, ECOWAS convened a meeting and came out with a communique.”

The president further sought support for, “Military buildup and deployment of personnel for military intervention to enforce compliance of the military junta in Niger should they remain recalcitrant.

“Closure and monitoring of all land borders with the Niger Republic and reactivating of the border drilling exercise.

“Cutting off Electricity supply to the Niger Republic, mobilising international support for the implementation of the provisions of the ECOWAS communique.”

“Preventing the operation of commercial and special flights into and from Niger Republic; Blockade of goods in transit to Niger especially from Lagos and eastern seaports,” he added.

Tinubu also told the Senate that the country was embarking on sensitisation of Nigerians and Nigerians on the imperative of these actions, particularly via social media.