Tinubu Writes Senate, Seeks Confirmation Of New INEC Chairman 

On Tuesday, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu wrote to the 10th Senate to officially confirm the appointment of Professor Joash Amupitan as the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The letter was read on the floor of the House by the Senate President, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, during Plenary, as well as other matters arising.

According to the letter, the request is in line with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution.

Senator Akpabio accordingly forwarded the request to the committee of the whole for legislative action as soon as practicable.

President Tinubu, in another request through a different letter, sought confirmation of the Senate for the appointments of Mrs Ayo Omidiran as the new Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC) and 28 others as Federal Commissioners, one of whom is Dr Ibrahim Abdullahi from Kwara State.

