Tinubu Writes Senate, Seeks Confirmation Of Law Reform Commissioner

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday wrote to the Senate, seeking confirmation of Prof. Yusuf Mohammed Yusuf as a Commissioner of the Nigerian Law Reform Commission.

The request was contained in a letter addressed to Senate President Godswill Akpabio and read during plenary.

According to the President, the nomination was made in accordance with Section 21 of the Nigerian Law Reform Commission Act, 2022.

In response, Senate President Akpabio referred the nomination to the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters for further legislative action.

READ ALSO

The committee is expected to scrutinise the nomination and submit its recommendations to the Senate in due course.

“Whilst I hope that the Senate will consider and confirm the nomination of Professor Yusuf Mohammed Yusuf in an expeditious manner, please accept, Distinguished Senate President and Senators, the assurances of my highest consideration,” the President wrote.

Yusuf is being nominated to replace Prof. Fatima Alkali, who was initially nominated on June 2, 2025, but failed to appear before the Senate for screening and confirmation.