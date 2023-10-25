President Bola Ahmed Tinubu urged the Upper Chamber of the 10th National Assembly to confirm the nomination of Musa Aliyu, a lawyer and Attorney-General of Jigawa State as the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

In a letter written to the Senate on Wednesday, President Tinubu also asked the Red Chamber to confirm Saka Bolaji Suleiman and Prof Gaji Dantata as members of the Federal Judicial Service Commission (FJSC).

Tinubu’s request was contained in two separate letters addressed to Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and read at plenary by Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau, who presided over the House.

Tinubu said, “In compliance with the provision of section 3, subsection 6 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses Commission, Establishment Act 2000.

“I am pleased to present for confirmation, by the Senate, the appointment of Mr. Musa Aliyu as Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses Commission, ICPC.”

The appointment of Aliyu, according to a statement by the Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, last week, was sequel to the request of the outgoing chairman of the commission, Bolaji Owasanoye, whose statutory tenure still remains over three months, “to proceed on pre-end of tenure leave beginning on 4 November 2023”.

Mr Owasanoye’s tenure is statutorily due to expire on 3 February 2024.

In a similar vein, the President said: “In accordance with the provision of section 154 of sections 1 and 3, paragraph 12 of part 1, of the third schedule of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended, I am pleased to present for confirmation by the Senate the appointments of the under-listed two persons as members of the Federal Judicial Service Commission. “Commissioner, number one, Saka Bolaji Suleiman, and number two, Professor Gaji Dantata.” Barau referred the two executive requests to the Committee of the Whole for consideration.