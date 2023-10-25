In a similar vein, the President said: “In accordance with the provision of section 154 of sections 1 and 3, paragraph 12 of part 1, of the third schedule of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended, I am pleased to present for confirmation by the Senate the appointments of the under-listed two persons as members of the Federal Judicial Service Commission.

“Commissioner, number one, Saka Bolaji Suleiman, and number two, Professor Gaji Dantata.”

Barau referred the two executive requests to the Committee of the Whole for consideration.