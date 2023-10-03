Tinubu Writes Senate, Seeks Approval Of New Ministerial Nominees

Following the appointment of three additional ministerial nominees, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has requested the Senate confirm the new list.

President Tinubu made the request on Tuesday in a letter written to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

In the letter read at the plenary of the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly by the Senate President, Tinubu seeks the speedy approval and confirmation of the nominees.

The President wants Dr Jamila Bio, Balarebe Abbas, and Olawale Olawande to be confirmed as ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria