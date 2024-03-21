Tinubu Writes Senate Over Improved Salaries For Judicial Officers

President Bola Tinubu yesterday sent the Judicial Office Holders Salaries and Allowances Bill 2024 to the Senate for consideration and approval.

In a letter titled: “Transmission of Judicial Office Holders Salaries and Allowances Bill 2024” addressed to Senate President Godswill Akpiabio, he requested the expeditious consideration of the upper legislative chamber.

The President explained that the request in all parts of the state. The governor equally commended President Tinubu on his efforts to ensure prompt intervention to address food security challenges in the country.

He however intimated the president with the positive feedback from the people of Kogi State following the distribution of food palliatives in the state last month.

Governor Ododo assured the president of his commitment to ensure food security in the state with the clearing of hectares of land and subsidies for farmers in the state to boost food production, improve processing facilities and access to the market.