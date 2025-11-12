President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has written to the House of Representatives seeking the passage of a bill to establish a National Cocoa Board.

The letter read on the floor of the House by Speaker Abbas Tajudeen during Plenary on Tuesday, an Executive bill transmitted to the parliament in pursuance of section 58 subsection 2 of the 1999 constitution (as amended).

The President’s letter said, “I’m pleased to call for the kind consideration by the House of Representatives of the National Cocoa Management Board establishment bill 2025.

“Rt. Hon. Speaker, the bill seeks to establish the National Cocoa Management Board to regulate, promote and harmonise Cocoa-related activities across the country and for other collected purposes.

“The establishment of the Board will enhance effective coordination of the Cocoa value chain, improve standards and strengthen Nigeria’s participation in the global economy.”

The president solicited an accelerated consideration and passage of the bill by the House.