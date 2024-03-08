Tinubu Works Till 2am Every Day – Ajuri Ngelale

The Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale has said his principal is a workaholic who works until 2 in the morning every day.

Ngelale made this known while speaking in an exclusive interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo on Thursday, March 7.

Speaking on the overview of President Tinubu’s day-to-day schedule, Ngelale mentioned that the president of Nigeria gets up between 7 and 8 a.m. every day and goes about his duties, which include working late into the night.

He said: “Tinubu wakes up at 7 am-8 am every morning including Sundays.

“Opening his files, working into the late nights when no one is there to say anything good or bad about him.

“He is a workaholic, and he is doing it all to build a country that is reflective of a progressive and advanced country that he has envisioned, the same way he did in Lagos.”