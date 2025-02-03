Tinubu Won't Survive Another Election With His Policies- SDP Chair

Share

The National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Shehu Gabam has said the economic policies of President Bola Tinubu may be his greatest undoing if he tries to be re-elected in 2027.

Speaking in an interview on Channels Television, Gabam stated that Tinubu needs to review some of his policies and rejig his cabinet if he wants to leave a legacy by two years.

According to him, Tinubu won’t survive another election with the same kind of policies going on, Gabam also listed some of the unpopular policies of the Tinubu administration including the sudden removal of petrol subsidy, unification of forex rates, electricity tariff hike, and telecoms tariff hike, amongst others.

The SDP chair flayed the Tinubu government over its hostilities with opposition voices, saying the administration should make moves to amend the constitution for Nigeria to be a one-party state.

Gbam said with less than two years in office, the demonstrations against the Tinubu government were akin to those against the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2012.

“Protests against Jonathan started two years into his administration, and he couldn’t survive it. And there will be no president in history who has spent money to be reelected in the history of Nigeria like President Jonathan. So, if people are thinking that they will use money, they are mistaken. You will only rig while you are popular.

“Nobody can talk to a governor, he will abuse you, he’s an emperor, you dare not talk to him, you dare not advise him. The same thing applies to the current government. The moment you advise them, they see you as an enemy.

“They forget that some of the political parties stood by INEC at the point of announcing the election results because we don’t want anarchy to ensue.”

