Tinubu Won’t Shift Ground in Determination To Protect SMEs, Shettima Assures

Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has assured that the administration of President Bola Tinubu will not shift ground in its determination to protect Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the country. Shettima gave this assurance yesterday while commissioning the corporate headquarters of the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) in Abuja.

According to him, enterprises were not only the very bedrock of a society but also reflect the direction the government is heading to and the speed with which it was doing so. The Vice President noted that the Tinubu administration was strategically focusing on job creation, capital accessibility, economic growth, and poverty eradication to revamp the economy.

He said: “Allow me to emphasise the importance of this moment: there is no more fitting time than now to reinforce the protection of enterprises in Nigeria. These enterprises not only stand as the very bedrock of our society but also reflect the direction the government is headed and the velocity with which we do so.” He also recalled that he had inaugurated the National MSME Council 10 days ago, saying it was just the beginning that set the stage for what was up ahead.

The Vice President congratulated the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, and the leadership of SMEDAN, saying they have proven that they were ready to transform “concepts into tangible actions. “This initiative re- news hope for a critical segment of our entrepreneurial community, and highlights our sensitivity to the economic clock of the nation,” he added.

Earlier in her remarks, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Uzoka-Anite, thanked Vice President Shettima for his unwavering support to MSMEs in the country. On his part, the Director General of SMEDAN, Mr Charles Odii, thanked the Vice President for his support and guidance in the actualisation of the project and leadership in the MSME space. He said the agency and the entire MSME community in Nigeria have recorded significant achievements within a short period of time under the leadership of the Vice President.