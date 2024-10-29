Tinubu Won’t Regret Appointment Of Nentawe As Minister – Plateau APC Elders

Share

The Plateau State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Elders Committee has stated that President Bola Tinubu will not regret the appointment of Professor Nentawe Yiltwada as the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation based on his pedigree and sound academic background.

The APC Elders, however, distanced themselves from the purported press release by a group “Progressive Volunteers for Tinubu” castigating the appointment on the premise that the ministry ought to have been given to a woman.

The elders, in a statement signed and issued in Jos on Tuesday by its State Chairman Ambassador Danladi Wuyep

said the euphoria that filled the appointed was an indication that Professor Nentawe Yiltwada was a man of the people who has impacted so much in the lives of those who crossed his path, adding that his choice as minister was never a mistake but a deserved appointment.

“Yiltwada appointment is a recognition of loyalty, patriotism, and dedication all along. The appointment is a well-deserved one that we in the elders committee in Plateau believe will further spur him to do more for his country, Nigeria. He is an exceptional individual with impeccable character and integrity, coupled with a sound academic background.

“It is therefore heartwarming that President Tinubu decided to choose Prof. Nentawe to occupy that exalted office and, as such, a great honour to him, as well as the people of Plateau State. Prof. Nentawe’s appointment will in no small way re-invigorate, re-energise, and reposition the APC on the Plateau since he will represent the state at the Federal Executive Council.”

The Plateau APC Elders strongly condemned a group christened “Progressive Volunteers for Tinubu” for its incongruous outburst against the appointment of Yiltwada as a Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, adding that the reason adduced that Mr President ought to have given the Ministry to a woman was a mischief and display of ignorance.

“We therefore wish to distance ourselves from a purported press conference held by the group that sought to send a false alarm over this great appointment. As Elders, we aligned ourselves with the mood of the totality of Plateau people, which is celebratory in the last few days of this appointment.”

The Elders Committee therefore assured President Tinubu that he will not regret appointing Prof. Nentawe as a Minister based on his track record and also his experiences as a humanitarian, an astute administrator, and a reputable academic.

