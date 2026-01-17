Tinubu Won’t Let Rivers Crisis Degenerate – Presidency Sources

The face-off between the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has continued to attract attention in political circles. Following Fubara’s defection from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the leadership of the ruling class has pronounced him the leader of the party in Rivers state.

The pronouncement did not go down well with Wike, who though in the opposition PDP, has been the arrowhead of President Bola Tinubu’s re-election project in the state. The development has re-ignited the supremacy rivalry between the Minister and the governor.

Wike, Fubara’s political mentor, who single-handedly installed him as his successor in 2023, considered Fubara’s defection to the APC as an affront to his authority as the political leader in Rivers and a plot by the Governor to sidestep an agreement reached by political gladiators in the state ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Recall that Fubara was restored as Governor in September last year after a six-month emergency rule in the state. His recall, it was learnt, was premised on some agreements with the camp loyal to his mentor, Wike. The agreements were said to have been brokered by President Bola Tinubu before Fubara was re-installed as governor following the expiration of the emergency rule.

But with Fubara’s defection to the ruling APC for protection and his declaration as the party leader in Rivers, Wike’s dominance and political control had been seriously threatened in the state. Another round of supremacy battle be- tween godfather and godson commenced with Wike embarking on show of force to ascertain his political strength and relevance in the state.

Lawmakers loyal to the FCT Minister, who have also moved to the APC, re- cently sent impeachment notice to the governor and his deputy as the battle rages. However, Wike had warned that no one should interfere in the political affairs of the state, and cautioned the APC leadership, particularly the party’s National Secretary, Ajibola Bashiru, to watch his utterances and not to take his support for the President for granted.

While the battles rage in Rivers, there has been an ominous silence from the Presidency even as there were calls on the President to interfere before the situation degenerates. Asked what the President would do to de-escalate the tension in Rivers State, a dependable source in the Presidency, who craved anonymity because he was not officially mandated to speak on the matter, said: “the President is concerned and is watching the development.

Nobody is happy with what is happening in Rivers State. Recall that the President had interfered on several occasions leading to the declaration of emergency which lapsed in September last year when the crisis was threatening national survival.

He’s doing something about it. It’s not everything that would come to the press.” Another source said: “what’s happening in Rivers State is a supremacy battle and that’s normal in every political setting. It’s a local battle among political gladiators. So far, so good, there’s no violence.

We hope they sort themselves out. But the President is keenly watching the development. He won’t allow the crisis to degenerate but would uphold the rule of law. The President won’t allow a breakdown of law. Political battle is allowed as long as it’s done within the precinct of the rule of law.

Both Wike and Fubara are loyal to the President and I can assure you that the is- sue will be resolved.” When asked to comment on the impeachment notice served on the governor and his deputy, the source said “that’s how democracy works.

It’s politics at play. It’s within the power of the legislature to checkmate the executive. I’m sure they will sort themselves out. What I know is that the President won’t allow a breakdown of law and order in the state. The issue will be resolved.”