Tinubu Won’t Infringe on Press Freedom, Information Minister Assures

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has again assured that the administration of President Bola Tinubu would not infringe on press freedom and freedom of expression in the country. Idris gave this assurance yesterday in an interaction with newsmen after a meeting with Tinubu at the Presidential Villa.

Stressing that the President placed premium value on fundamental principles of free speech and independent journalism, the minister affirmed that the press would not be gagged in any way, shape, or form. Commenting on suggestions for registration of journalists, he said: “Well, that has been looked at; you know that Mr President believes in press freedom.

He believes in the freedom of expression, and he’s not going to gag the press in any way, shape or form. “He’s going to work assiduously to ensure that the Nigerian press that has been free is even freer. But like I said all the time, this freedom also comes with enormous responsibility. You can’t just say what is not right, because you’re enjoying press freedom.”

On the welfare of journalists, he assured that plans were in motion, say- ing: “I have discussed that with Mr President. We are working on a roadmap for it.” Addressing the challenges posed by Social Media, the minister noted: “There is no attempt by the government to gag the press. We’re going to ensure responsible and accountable journalism. Responsible journalism is the way to go.”

On the need for a renewed sense of nationhood and patriotism, he said: “We’re trying to rebuild that, to reconstruct that, as you say. President has given me a mandate to ensure that Nigerians believe in their country once again.” He stressed the importance of reviving national symbols and values, adding: “We are putting officers of the envoy around all the 774 LGAs and coming up with a roadmap to revamp that sector.”