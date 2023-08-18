Tinubu Won’t Allow Ministers To Go Against APC Manifesto –Ogunlewe

Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe is a former Minister of Works and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In this interview, he speaks about the 48 ministers designate screened by the Senate, President Bola Tinubu’s resolve to implement his Renewed Hope agenda, and implications of the Niger coup on the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), among other issues ANAYO EZUGWU reports

Nigerians expect that the cost of governance should be reduced considering the huge challenges facing the country but were surprised that President Bola Tinubu presented 48 ministerial nominees to the Senate for confirmation. What are your thoughts about that?

It depends on the usefulness of the nominees and the programmes of the party. The programme of the party is extensive to the extent that it needs a lot more personnel to manage the ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda. In managing the agenda, there must be a little bit of decentralization of the existing structure to maximize ef- efficiency and prosperity for the country.

Let us see how President Tinubu will use these intellectuals. There are about 10 medical doctors and about 10 lawyers. There are also Information Technology (IT) experts, who can contribute their talent to national development.

So, let us see how the President uses them and what they have to offer before we begin to judge. The way I see them; I think that they will fit appropriately into the expectations of Mr. President.

Some states are not happy with the ministerial nominees list; they have complained that some zones in their states were marginalized. For example, Delta State complained that Delta Central got the two nominees from the state, while the other zones were left out. What is your view on that?

I like the way the Senate President handled the matter. He said that he will present the case to Mr. President for consideration. It is not a very serious matter. I think it is something that can be resolved. I also think that it is not intentional and it won’t endanger the party or the country.

Looking at the ministerial list, some people say that it’s a compensation list rather than a selection of people based on competence. They said that the President has promised to select Nigerians who are competent to run the government but were shocked that he has actually selected people who helped him to win the election for the purpose of compensation. Can you react to that?

If we talk about education now, who is going to fit into your programmes to implement the policy of the party as enumerated in the manifesto of the party or as will be added by a committee? I can assure you that Tinubu is a team player.

There will be so many people who will be behind the scene to prepare additional policies that he will now take to the ministers to implement. He may not allow these ministers to take advantage of the situation and put up their own manifesto against the manifesto of the party.

It is the party’s responsibility to provide leadership because at the end of the day is the party that will be injured if things don’t work out. People didn’t vote for any minister, so the party should not rely on the competence of the minister.

The competence of a minister will be determined by the way he or she interprets the manifesto of the party to the benefit of the people. The party will have very cerebral people who will discuss issues and give them to the ministers to implement.

They won’t allow the ministers to take over to avoid distorting things, remember nobody voted for them. When the campaigns were going on, the ministers were not there. They didn’t campaign for Mr. President. So, the governors that made the ministerial list campaigned and they know what they told the people during the campaigns.

They are better positioned to implement the policies that will please the people far more than the technocrats. In the area of technology, technocrats can fit in, especially in the area of industrial policy and finance, but the welfare of the people belongs to the party.

The minister in charge of the economy will drive the economy of the country. These are the areas techno-crats will come in, but in the area of welfare, where policy will affect the majority of the electorate, politicians know what the electorate need, and not the theorists who are academics.

They can do so much to drive the economy but these former governors know what the people need because they have experienced these problems. They also campaigned for Tinubu. How can anybody say that they are not important? They are very important in the system now because they are closer to the people.

Some people said that they lost the election but that doesn’t mean that they scored zero. The fact that they were defeated doesn’t mean that they scored zero. They garnered a substantial number of votes. They are going to balance, economic policy and industrial policy and planning. So, let the technocrats take over but the welfare of the people belongs to the politicians.

Talking about implementing the manifesto of the party; former President Muhammadu Buhari didn’t implement the policy of the party, how are you sure that Tinubu will implement the policy of the party now?

Nobody saw the manifesto of Buhari; he denied knowledge of the manifesto. Everything that was written in the manifesto, he said that he didn’t know. This one was published, defended and was part of what he campaigned with. So, he cannot deny knowledge of this manifesto. So, it will be easier for him to implement the manifesto. He has set up so many committees that will fine-tune all the policies in the manifesto for implementation.

Nigerians should just be patient. In another year, they will be surprised how far this country will go. They will be surprised because they would be talking to a listening president. Somebody that is available, somebody you can criticize and as long as it is in the interest of the nation, he will not be angry with the people. He has a listening ear because he has gone through this before.

He has received abuses and insults before. So, he will move on, and absolve all for the good of the country.

APC members in Rivers State are hurting; they said that they held and nurtured the party for so many years in the state and now that it is time for them to reap, somebody who is not even a member of the party is coming to take their place, that is former Governor Nyesom Wike. What is your take on that?

There are other agencies that will be available to be filled; about 2,800 of them. They will be accommodated, so they shouldn’t worry at all. My concern is that Mr. President should take advantage of our strength to grow the country.

Number one is our large population. The President should take advantage of our large population to benefit Nigeria, Africa and the world, just as they have done in India and China. Our population should not be a disadvantage. It should be an advantage. The President should call the Registrar of JAMB, Oloyede and those in TET- Fund, and create an education bank which is already under process. How many people are applying to study medicine in Nigeria?

About 3,500 of them, these are the people that will bring a lot of development in terms of industrialization. How many people will be trained as technicians? Like the carpenters, artisans. I and President Bola Tinubu discussed this matter in 1999, about technical education. Middle-level manpower is very important in the development of a nation. These are the people who drive the infrastructure, that is the wealth of the nation, and not just people with a Bachelor of Science.

The middle manpower is very important, if you go to any hotel or company, they are the ones who keep the industry going, not the managers. I mean the artisans, plumbers, electricians, carpenters, welders. Let us have two technical colleges in every state of the federation. Let us train our people, it is achievable. We need to plan for our educational system. It doesn’t happen by accident. How many people applied for these courses? They are our people.

They are Nigerians. Nigerians are too brilliant to be ignored all over the world. People treat us anyhow as if we don’t belong to the world. Let us show them that we can produce the best brains in the world and they will listen to us. It is doable because we have the population; 1.6 million students participate in JAMB every year, and we don’t think that is of value to us. Let us train that 1.6 million people.

If you have 1.6 million to 2 million graduates every year, you will form them into clusters to form industries. That was what they did in China. Small-scale industries are managed by people. The second one is that we have to restructure the country. The present structure will never get us too far, particularly in two areas. Labour for example cannot be exclusive with the federal government. All over the world, labour is for state and local governments. The minimum wage is managed by the federal.

It is the reason we have a nationwide strike. We have nationwide strikes by doctors, nationwide strikes by teachers’ and so on. In what country do you have nationwide strikes? No, it shouldn’t be. Let every state and local government pay their staff and they should be able to control their staff. There is nothing like national staff unless you work for the federal government.

Number two, the small-scale industries cannot be the responsibility of the federal government to register. It is the problem that we have in Nigeria. If you want to sell biscuits, you must register with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC). There is nothing like CAC in the local government. They should dismantle the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA), and let it deal with federal issues alone.

If I want to work as a contractor in a state, I must be able to register there. Why must I register with CAMA? They don’t know me, particularly in central cities like Lagos, Ibadan, Enugu, Kano and Kaduna. Informal trading is over 70 percent and they are not registered properly because they are required to register under CAMA.

Companies can register with the federal government but owners of business enterprises, who want to buy and sell and have shops, should be able to register their companies in their states. It is from there that tax comes in. This time around, they don’t pay taxes because they are asked to register with CAC.

The CAC should be for big companies and the federal government and not for state or local governments. We cannot run a country like that and think there will be prosperity.

The way you just analyzed these things now is the reason people have suggested that as the President in sending the ministerial nominees list to the Senate for screening and confirmation, he should also attach portfolios to them, so that the lawmakers can ask them questions in areas that relate to their offices. Don’t you think it will give room for better performance?

He knows where to assign them, maybe subsequently be- cause it has to be passed into law. If it is not passed into law, it cannot be enforced. If they change the constitution and say so, fine. Let it be legalised. The National Assembly can assist us by formalising it. They said that between 60 days, the president should send the ministerial list.

So, they can also add that in the nomination, he must attach the portfolios. He will comply if they do that.

Nigerians are concerned about a possible war with Niger over the coup there. Now that the seven-day ultimatum given to that country by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has expired and considering the fact that President Tinubu is the chairman of the regional body, do you think that Nigeria has the resources to go to war?

We cannot afford war now. We don’t have the resources and our people will not withstand any form of war now. I listened to ambassadors all over the world, who are competent and very exposed. They should call a meeting of Nigeria ambassadors. They will explain facts about all these policies.

We can learn from them. International relations, international policy is a profession, and we need to listen to professionals. Call the experts, there are many of them in Nigeria who can be assembled and they will give their views.

You may not take everything they will say but you can learn from them. They know the implications and they will give suggestions. The Ministry of External Affairs and even the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) have scholars who are studying there. It is like an institution, so they can give advice on the implications but not advice from expatriates.

France, Germany, NATO and America will always consider their own interests first. Their interest will not be the interest of our people. It is dangerous to listen to external people. We should listen to our people more because they know the implications. Tinubu has started doing that already.

He has listened to the five governors in the North already. He also listened to the sentiments of the northerners because 40 percent of the population of Niger Republic is their own people, and they will find it difficult to fight a war. They won’t want to fight a proxy war that is not their war.