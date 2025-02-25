Share

Senator Representing Abia North, Orji Uzor Kalu, on Tuesday, expressed optimism that President Bola Tinubu would complete his two terms in office considering the level of successes he recorded in bold economic, social and political policies.

Kalu, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on South-East Development Commission (SEDC), stated this while fielding questions from Journalists at the lobby of the National Assembly.

Justifying his position on why he believed that Tinubu would win a second term in office in 2027, Kalu pointed out that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) remained firm in its decision to cede its 2027 Presidential Ticket to Tinubu in line with the zoning arrangement to maintain a North-South power balance.

Also, the Abia North lawmaker mentioned the economic reform policies of the President which he said was already delivering positive economic results to Nigerians.

Using the manufacturing sector as an example, Kalu stated that the cost of production had reduced to 18.5 percent from 23 percent which it was last year.

His words: “The good news is that we shall win again and President Tinubu will return.

“To be honest with you Asiwaju will win, many Presidents in Nigeria who have not done very well; I won’t call any names and they won their second term. We are appealing to Nigerians to support us.

“We are not going to ruffle ourselves with the APC convention. We have only one Presidential candidate which is Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“In line with democratic ethics we are not looking for any other person or candidate but the problem of Nigeria is that you people don’t like to consolidate gains of reforms.

Asking Nigerians to exercise more patience with the administration, Kalu said the stability in the exchange rate is also another indication that the President’s reforms are yielding positive results.

“It might be very difficult today, very hard and people are complaining but the reform is trickling down, somebody just told me this morning that the Dollar is 1490, so the reform is working but we should be patient.

“I am a manufacturer and I can tell you that Manufacturing costs have gone up, last year it was 23 percent but early this year it has gone down to about 18.5 percent.

“You can confirm from the The Lagos Chamber Of Commerce And Industry (LCCCI) what I am giving you is the real fact.

“I believe that there is hope in these reforms. It is difficult everywhere in the world but the most important thing is that initially they were done in a hurry now the President is taking time with his economic team and you can see that the President is making wilder consultations.

