Tinubu Will Unlock State Police To Boost Nat’l Security – Minister

The Minister of Information, Alhaji Muhammad Idiris, has affirmed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has given a thumbs up to the process to unlock the potential of a state police in the country.

According to him, the President is highly determined to work with the National Assembly in the 2024 Constitutional Review process to achieve the most needed amendment to the Nation’s extant laws that will allow for a State Police.

Muhammad Idiris said with the achievements of a State Police in Nigeria, about 10 million Nigerians will be directly and indirectly employed through the policy shift, with each state in Nigeria requiring an average of 20,000-30,000 police recruitment as a result.

He added that local manufacturers and producers of police fabrics and accoutrement will multiply. The Civil Society and lawyers at sub-national levels will be more fully engaged, as litigations and prosecutions increase.

“The President is determined to work with the National Assembly in the 2024 Constitutional Review process to achieve the most needed amendment to our extant laws that will allow for a State Police”, he emphasized.

The Federal House of Representatives has also extended an invitation to the general public to submit memoranda on or before 10th April 2024.

The Minister reminded that the agitation for the restructuring of the underpinning structure of the country has been on the front burner of agitation by various subnational groups, civic society, and public intellectuals. Indeed, one key agitation for decentralization is the issue of state police.

“In this regard, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is taking the boldest step by any Nigerian leader on this issue, with a recent pronouncement supporting a constitutional reform to canvass and achieve the decentralization of the police structure in Nigeria.”

He enumerated the benefits of the reform as several, adding that it has become clear that the nation is under-policed, with less than 500,000 policemen in a country of more than 200 million citizens.

“As a result, the central government and the sub-national governments, are united on the need for the broadening of policing in the country against the backdrop of security challenges and oft-repeated Ungoverned Spaces