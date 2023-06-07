Tinubu Will Transform Sports In Nigeria – Adeboye

The immediate past Senior Special Adviser on Sports to the Lagos State Governor, Adeyinka Adeboye, has said that President Bola Tinubu will transform sports in the country as he is a lover of sports.

Adeboye, the President of Smart City FC who made this remark recently said Tinubu is massively experienced to take Nigerian Sports to a wonderful and prestigious height again.

“Without any iota of doubts, I am confident that President Tinubu will bring sports back to its glory days in Nigeria,” Adeboye, one of Tinubu’s trusted aides said.

“Our new president is a man I have worked with for close to 20 years. I know his quality and his resilient spirit to get things done properly.

“I am strongly optimistic that sports, in general, will thrive well and achieve success under his leadership.

“We all know Tinubu’s achievements when he was the governor of Lagos state and the good roles he played before becoming president, so his all-inclusive leadership will be very vital in changing the face of sports in Nigeria.

“The sports family should expect a different system on how our sports sector will be administered and I know by the grace of God, we will achieve success.”

has worked with Tinubu for close to two decades and has been the SSA on Sports to previous governors, Babatunde Raji Fashola, Ambode Akinwunmi and current governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.