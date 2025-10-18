The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has declared that President Bola Tinubu will surmount any antics of ethnic politics applied by politicians ahead of the 2027 general election.

Speaking in a statement issued on Saturday by its Spokesman, Mr Seye Oladejo, the APC noted that any antics from critics cannot stop President Tinubu’s re-election bid.

Speaking further, Oladejo, who referred the comment made by Chief Dele Momodu, a former Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), counselled the opposition parties to come together and play the ethnic card in 2027 to defeat Tinubu.

Oladejo commended Momodu, who recently dumped PDP for African Democratic Congress (ADC), for finally admitting “the obvious – that President Bola Tinubu remains politically unstoppable”.

READ ALSO:

He said: “Let it be known that the days of weaponising ethnicity as a shortcut to power are long gone. The Nigerian electorate has evolved. They are now focused on who can deliver results, not who can divide the nation.

“Nigerians know better. They know that leadership is earned through vision, performance, and consistency – not through editorials written from the sidelines of social gigs.”

He noted that, under Tinubu, Nigeria is being rebuilt on the foundation of equity, inclusion, and reform, urging Momodu to focus on rediscovering his own political direction before attempting to offer others advice.

“This administration is proving that leadership is about ideas, not identity. Truth be told, political realists have accepted the defeat of the opposition, come Year 2027, individually and collectively.

“The 2027 election will be a referendum on competence and performance, not on ethnicity or nostalgia. And in that contest, Dele Momodu’s brand of political showmanship will have no place,” he added.