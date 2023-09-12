Tinubu Will Prioritise Climate Change Issues – NCCC

The Director-General of the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC), Dr Salisu Dahiru has said one of the focus of President Bola Tinubu’s administration is prioritising climate change issues.

This, Dahiru said was one of the strategies of the Federal Government for revamping the economy.

Dahiru disclosed this in Abeokuta, Ogun State during the Southwest sensitisation programme on the use of Atmosfair Save80 Clean Cookstoves, a climate-friendly cooking stove.

The programme was attended by women and representatives of Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), Civil Society Organisations and other stakeholders.

Dahiru disclosed that a private company, would establish a plant for manufacturing of environment-friendly Clean Cookstoves, in Ogun State and which would be the only one in the South West.

The Director General said the present administration has recognised that resolving the issues of climate change provides it with ample opportunity to achieve many of its objectives such as revamping the economy, providing security and ending the country’s super dependence on fossil fuels.

He said “This government want to revamp the economy, provide security, it is interested in ending super dependence on fossil fuels. We want to use our natural resources to address challenges that the country is facing and addressing them could be possible by prioritising climate change discussion.

“To revamp the economy we want to say that we want to stop using our natural resources in a bad way.

“Take for instance the issue of this clean stove, it helps to address issues of health for the women, issues of time-saving, issues of money and deforestation. We are saying we are not going to be importing it, no, it will be produced here in the country providing employment for the people and more revenue for the country in the form of tax among other value chains.

“Also take into consideration what we are doing in the area of electricity. We want to make it available to Nigerians at a very affordable cost.

“We are talking about renewable energy, solar. We are talking about reducing our petrol and diesel consumption, we are talking about using gas, and having electric buses. All of these require investment, technology, creation of jobs, it requires revenue.

“The government is seeing combating climate change as a way to address many troubles confronting the country. When jobs are created and the forest is being more managed, bandits will not be hiding there and you have more peace”.

Dahiru said that deforestation is one huge problem through which the country contributes to climate change saying that the use of this Atmosfair Save80 Clean Cookstoves, has the power to reduce by 80% the use of firewood.

He said “Women are very critical to achieving success in climate change campaign and this is because of their major daily duty of feeding the family. In doing this they use firewood or stoves powered by kerosene, charcoal, sawdust, and cow dung among others which release smoke that pollutes the environment and causes climate change.

“Aside from this, they also inhale these smokes probably with their children who are always with them when cooking constituting a great health hazard. But with this clean stove, no smoke, less firewood is used, it is faster and it will also help in great savings, so it will be good for them to embrace it”.

He said that though these clean stoves were originally designed in Germany they will be produced here in the country as the promoters are already willing to establish one of those factories in Ogun State.

Speaking on behalf of the state government, Mr Egbemuyiwa Olatunji, Director of Special Duties and Climate Change, Ministry of Environment, said that the government of Governor Dapo Abiodun would always embrace efforts at combating climate change saying that the present administration had equally distributed 1000 clean cookstoves to the residents of the state.

Ambassador Faruk Yabo, the Chairman, Advisory Board of Atmosfair Climate and Sustainability Limited, producer of the clean cookstoves, also said that the friendly climate device if embraced would serve as a big boost in combating climate change.