Tinubu Will Make Nigeria Great Again – PDP Rep Member

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dan Amos, has assured that there is hope for Nigerians under President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

Amos, a Federal Lawmaker representing Jema’a/Sanga Federal Constituency of Kaduna State said some of the steps already taken by the current government indicate that Tinubu will make Nigeria great.

Speaking on the sideline of the meeting with the PDP stakeholders in his constituency in Kafanchan, Amos urged Nigerians to support President Tinubu in his quest to make Nigeria great again.

Amos, also the Chairman of the House Committee on Services, assured that the 10th Assembly would ensure that Nigerians got the good governance they deserved.

“I want to assure all Nigerians that the 10th Assembly is committed to enacting laws that have a direct bearing on the masses.

“There’s hope for our dear nation under President Tinubu, the president has settled down well. Nigeria will be great again,” Amos said on the sidelines of a meeting with PDP stakeholders from his constituency in Kafanchan.

He noted that the average Southern Kaduna man is grateful to the president because he has given them the number one military officer in the country, adding that there is hope that Tinubu will be president for everyone.

“The Chief of Defence Staff is one of us and it shows that Mr President means well for Southern Kaduna people,” he said.

“Already, we have moved motions and passed bills that will help stabilize the country and put food on the tables of ordinary Nigerians,” he said.

He also said that the Federal Government plans to establish three Federal Technical Colleges in Kaduna, one of which would be cited in his constituency.

“It’s a special project with special funding, so it’s not waiting for any budget. Each of the colleges will have a kickoff grant of N1 billion.

“The college in my constituency will be called Federal Technical College, Kogom Dutse.

“There will be classrooms, workshops, and laboratories, and work on the project will likely begin next January,” he added.