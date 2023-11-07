Tinubu Will Face Bigger Problems Managing Obidients Than Nigeria’s Economy

A spokesman for the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Council during the 2023 presidential election, Daniel Bwala, has expressed concerns about how President Bola Tinubu will manage the problems that the supporters of the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Peter Obi, popularly known as Obidients, will pose in the country.

Bwala’s comment came barely 24 hours after Peter Obi held an international press conference held in Abuja in reaction to the Supreme Court judgment affirming the victory of President Tinubu.

According to Bwala, Tinubu is more concerned with controlling Obi and his obidient supporters than he is with the state of the Nigerian economy and security, emphasing that the president’s navigational abilities will be taught at institutions, he questions how Tinubu would handle the scenario.

He posted the following on X: “Listening to @Naija_Activist Datti Baba Ahmed, I believe the man has not altered from his former position, but he now recognises that Tinubu is the President by virtue of the court.

But after hearing @PeterObi and @Naija_Activist Obi/Datti’s viewpoint today, I’m confident that @officialABAT Tinubu has more issues to deal with with the Labour Party and Obidients than with Nigeria’s overall economy and insecurity.

“OAU, ABU, and Nsukka universities will teach a course on how he will navigate this.”

This comes after Obi said that, in light of the Supreme Court’s ruling confirming Tinubu’s election as president, he and his Obidient supporters have transformed into a potent opposition.