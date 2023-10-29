Tinubu Will Ensure Nigeria’s Resources Benefit Citizens – Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has said that the Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration would work in collaboration with the 10th National Assembly to ensure that Nigerians reap the benefits of their God-given natural resources.

The Speaker stated this on Sunday while playing host to the Emir of Agwatashi in Nasarawa State, Alhaji Dr Abubakar Apeshi, who paid him a courtesy visit at his guest house in Abuja.

Abbas while thanking the Emir for the visit, said he was aware of the recent discovery of a crude oil reserve in Nassarawa State, particularly within the Agwatashi Emirate, following an extensive geodetic survey by experts from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) research.

He assured the Emir and his entourage that he was very confident in the commitment of President Tinubu to make Nigeria’s natural resources work for the benefit of the citizens, adding that the 10th National Assembly would work with the Executive to fast-track the process.

Speaker Abbas also expressed his desire to see that his party, the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), becomes the dominant party in the politics of Nassarawa State, just as he decried the perennial intraparty squabbles among members which he said has led to the party relinquishing many legislative seats, both at the state and national levels, to opposition parties.

Earlier, the Emir of Agwatashi Dr. Abubakar Apeshi told the Speaker that the visit was to congratulate the Speaker on his election to the Number 4 Citizen’s office and to express the emirate’s support and prayers for him to succeed in the discharge of his duties.

He said the emirate was thankful to the Speaker for his “magnanimity in appointing one of my illustrious sons, Alhaji Musa Hussaini, as the Special Assistant on Protocol.

“So, we have come on behalf of the community to thank you immensely for this good gesture that you have done to us in Oloso Community of Agwatashi Emirate.”

He prayed to the Almighty Allah to grant the Speaker and his colleagues in the House the wisdom to make laws for the upliftment of Nigerians.

The emir was accompanied on the visit by a former senator, Salihu Hussain Egyegbola, who represented Nasarawa South Senatorial District in the 9th Senate.: