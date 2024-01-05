Tinubu Will Ensure Nigerians Do Not Suffer – Presidency

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga has assured Nigerians that his principal always listens and feels their pulse.

Onanuga who made this remark on Friday in a post shared on his X handle said President Tinubu’s position to ameliorate the hardship of Nigerians was responsible for the 50 per cent transport fare rebate during the Yuletide.

According to him, the president has always recognised the difficulties that Nigerians face and he would stop at nothing to protect Nigerians from hardship.

He wrote: “President Tinubu listens to Nigerians and feels the pulse of the people all the time. He reads newspapers daily, reads the columnists, and is able to distil public opinion.

“In many of his engagements, he has always acknowledged the temporary problems people are going through and is always receptive to ideas about ameliorating the situation and giving succour to the people.

“That was the reason behind his decision that the Federal Government bear 50 per cent of the transport costs for those going home, by road, for the Yuletide.

“Besides, President Tinubu is naturally a man of compassion. He will do anything to ensure that our people do not suffer.”