‘Tinubu Will End Our sufferings Soon’ – Information Minister

…As Gov Bago tasks Politicians to form town hall meetings

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris Malagi has disclosed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is aware of the hardship being faced, adding that “the sufferings will end soon”.

He gave this assurance when the Niger State Governor, Umar Bago hosted Ministers, Senators, members of both National and State Assembly, Commissioners and Special Advisers in Minna on Saturday.

According to him “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is aware of some of the hardship the people face. We will come out of the hardship and at the end of it all, we will all smile”.

While commending the Governor for bringing all politicians together irrespective of their political parties, said “This will serve as a starting point for unity amongst our people.

“We all need to come together and join our hands in the spirit of nation-building to develop our state”.

Niger State Governor, Umar Bago while calling on all politicians to start having town hall meetings said “In the spirit of instilling brotherliness, I implore every local government area chairman to organize town hall meetings where they can discuss issues such as security, employment and so on.

“As a government, we are very ambitious and we are working assiduously to fix all our roads and ensure that we do what the people want.

“The essence of the reception is to honour the appointees and to call on all executives to come together and work as one regardless of their political parties for the development of the state”.

He further disclosed that his relationship with the Minister of Information and National Orientation is very cordial, saying “let everyone know that Bago and Malagi are one.”

Also, Minster for State Agriculture Abdullahi Sabi and Senator Peter Ndalikali Jiya representing Niger South in their separate remarks expressed gratitude to the governor and pledged their support and contribution to their constituencies.

Speaking on behalf of the council of traditional rulers in the state, the emir of Kontagora, Muhammadu Barau appealed to politicians to always come to their constituencies to dialogue with the people saying “Doing such will give the people a sense of belonging”.