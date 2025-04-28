Tinubu, Wike Doing Everything To Return Fubara As Gov –Tompolo

Share

Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, has said President Bola Tinubu and Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), “are doing everything” to return Siminalayi Fubara as Governor of Rivers.

Tompolo, Chairman of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited an oil pipeline surveillance firm that tackles crude oil theft in Rivers and across the Niger Dela, stated this an interview with Arise TV over the weekend. On March 18, Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers, citing the protracted political crisis.

The president also suspended Fubara as the governor, his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and all members of the Rivers House Assembly for an initial period of six months. Tinubu appointed IbokEte Ibas, a retired vice-admiral, as the Sole Administrator of Rivers. The emergency rule has sparked protests, with some citizens demanding a swift return to the status quo.

Speaking on the situation, Tompolo said Fubara will soon return as the governor. He added that efforts are being made by all parties involved in the governor’s suspension to resolve the issue. “The duly elected governor of Rivers is coming back,” Tompolo said.

“The problem between Wike and Fubara is between ‘boy and oga.’ Our President is one person who has been protecting democracy and there is no way he is truncating it.

We are doing everything, including the President and Wike. Fubara is coming back as governor.” There have been reports that Fubara met with Tinubu in London in early this month.

The meeting was reportedly at the instance of the suspended governor, who is said to be keen on returning to office. During their discussion, Fubara reportedly promised to make some compromises to resolve the political crisis in Rivers State.

