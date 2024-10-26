Tinubu, Wike Behind Crisis In PDP, NNPP, LP – Gov Mohammed

Share

The Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, Bala Mohammed has accused President Bola Tinubu and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, of those behind the crisis rocking the opposition parties.

According to Bala Mohammed who doubled as the Governor of Bauchi State, President Tinubu-led Government has penetrated the opposition PDP, New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and the Labour Party (LP) with the aim of creating a one-party state.

Speaking on the crisis rocking the PDP, Governor Mohammed in an interview with Daily Trust said: “As Chairman of the Governors’ Forum, I need to exercise caution when discussing internal matters. Party politics should not be played out in the media. However, I can assure you that the governors are united, despite dissenting views.

It’s unrealistic to expect 13 governors to always agree on everything. There are personal loyalties and relationships that can impact unity, but we are together in our resolve to move forward.

“We must also be mindful of the federal government, which seems determined to get its way. You can see this in the way they handle financial matters and their treatment of labour.

“This isn’t just a problem for the PDP; they’ve also penetrated other parties like the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and the Labour Party (LP) in an attempt to create a one-party state.

“They have resources on their side, but bad governance will ultimately give us an advantage.”

The governor added that the issue involving Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagum and the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP has been resolved.

The PDP Governors Forum chairman expressed confidence that the PDP can resolve other crises rocking the party quickly.

He said: “I’m confident we will. I’ve spoken to both sides and while some people are stirring trouble, it’s important to ask who’s behind it: The answer is Tinubu and Wike.”

Tinubu is backing Wike, who remains in the PDP while also aligning with the APC. It’s an unusual situation, but that’s the reality,” he added.

The Bauchi Governor also stated that Wike, a former Rivers State Governor, cannot be in the PDP and serve in the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government.

On Wike mentioned he got the endorsement of the party before joining the APC administration, Bala Mohammed said: “No, no. That’s not how things work. In line with natural justice, you can only belong to one place.

“You can’t be part of two opposing sides at the same time. Wike is a friend, and I’ve told him this directly, and I’m not afraid to say it publicly.”

“I don’t have anything personal against Wike. I would have supported him if he showed loyalty to the party. But he’s made it clear that he won’t. So, we can’t just stand by and let him do as he pleases, particularly when we are building towards 2027.

“Some party members believe that the current NWC under Ambassador Damagum is leaning towards Wike, and that’s part of the issue,” he added.

