Tinubu: Wike, Audacious Top Performer, Defying Obstacles, Delivering Results

President Bola Tinubu has described the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, as an audacious performer, who defies obstacles and delivers results as he celebrated his 58th birthday yesterday.

In a release by Bayo Onanuga, Presidential spokes man, Tinubu congratulated Wike and celebrated with the former Rivers State governor, giving thanks to God for enriching him with a life defined by purpose, service, and courage.

Tinubu acknowledged the ongoing transformation of the Federal Capital Territory through infrastructure expansion, highlighting the Minister’s recent intervention that broke the 14-year logjam in the construction of the Apo-Karshi road.

The President commended Wike for his resilience, can-do attitude, and commitment to excellence in all assignments. Tinubu thanked the Minister for his consistent efforts in delivering results and wished him a happy birthday and strength to further his good work in the FCT.

“Nyesom Wike has been one of the shining stars in the cabinet, an exceptional performer, developing infrastructure in the Federal Capital as never seen before and proving that his moniker as ‘Mr Project’ is not limited to his home state of Rivers.

“I commend him for being one of the champions of our Renewed Hope Agenda, even though he belongs to another party and wish him well as he marks another year in his life journey”.