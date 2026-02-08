Tinubu, Wife To Meet King Charles III On State Visit To UK

President Bola Tinubu will, on March 18-19, meet with Prince Charles III and Queen Camilla in a historic State Visit to the United Kingdom (UK), following an invitation from the King.

President Tinubu is expected to depart from Nigeria alongside his wife and Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and they will both be received at Windsor Castle, west of London.

Confirming the meeting, the British Royal Family, in a statement posted on its official X account on Sunday, said, “The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, accompanied by the First Lady, Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu, has accepted an invitation from His Majesty The King to pay a State Visit to the United Kingdom from Wednesday, 18th March to Thursday, 19th March 2026.

“The King and Queen will host the State Visit at Windsor Castle.”

Correspondingly, the Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Communication and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, described the visit as a landmark moment in Nigeria–UK relations.

“First state visit of a Nigerian leader to the UK in 37 years confirmed. President Tinubu and First Lady Remi Tinubu to be hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla from 18th March to 19th March 2026,” he wrote.

The visit is significant as it marks the first time a Nigerian leader will be received in the United Kingdom with full state honours since 1989, when then military president, General Ibrahim Babangida, was hosted by Queen Elizabeth II

Babangida’s four-day visit included a stay at a royal residence and a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace.

Only two other Nigerian leaders had undertaken formal State Visits to the UK: General Yakubu Gowon in June 1973 and President Shehu Shagari in 1981.

Although several Nigerian presidents have travelled to the UK since 1989, those visits were categorised as private, working, or official engagements, which do not carry the ceremonial weight and pageantry of a State Visit.

Leaders such as Olusegun Obasanjo, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, and Muhammadu Buhari, who attended King Charles III’s coronation in 2023, all visited under non-state designations.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that President Tinubu has met King Charles III twice since assuming office on May 29, 2023.

Their first meeting took place in December 2023 on the sidelines of the COP28 Climate Summit in Dubai, while a second, private meeting was held in September 2024 at Buckingham Palace, where discussions focused on climate change and global security.