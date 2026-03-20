Tinubu, Wife Returns After UK State Visit

President Bola Tinubu and his wife, Oluremi Tinubu has returned to Nigeria after a two-day state visit to the United Kingdom (UK).

According to a video shared by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare, the senior government officials, including Senate President Godswill Akpabio, were on hand to receive the presidential couple.

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Taking to his verified X handle, Dare wrote, “A President arrives home. Excitement as President Tinubu returns to Nigeria after a resoundingly successful state visit to the UK.”

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Tinubu and the First Lady departed Abuja and arrived at London Stansted Airport on Tuesday, March 17.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla hosted them the following day at Windsor Castle, where they received a ceremonial welcome, including an honour guard and carriage procession.